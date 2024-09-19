Piramal Foundation Showcases Compassion-Driven Transformations in India at 5th Annual Juliet E. Shield Symposium in US

NewsVoir

Decatur [Georgia], September 19: In a remarkable display of its commitment to fostering positive change, the Piramal Foundation (PF) took center stage at the 5th Annual Juliet E. Shield Symposium in the United States, showcasing its groundbreaking initiatives of compassion-driven transformations in India's education and health sectors.

The symposium was hosted by the Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics at Emory University in early September. The event provided a global platform for the Foundation to share its innovative approaches to building resilient communities, drawing attention to the far-reaching impact of its efforts within India's public systems.

Distinguished team members from Piramal Foundation - including Monal Jayaram (Co-founder and Senior Core Team Member, School of Education and System Change (SOESC), Anshu Dubey (Core Team Member, SOESC), and Kartik Varma (Co-founder and Senior Core Team Member, Piramal School of Health) - participated in the event.

The PF Team shared their insights into the Foundation's initiatives focused on fostering empathy and compassion within education and healthcare. Their presentations highlighted the transformative potential of compassion in reshaping public systems and demonstrating how it nurtures a healthier and more empathetic society.

One of the key focus areas was the 7-state SEE Learning scale-up, which aims to integrate compassion into educational settings, enhancing both student learning and resilience. Additionally, the compassionate leadership initiative at Sitamarhi District Hospital was showcased, emphasizing its role in building a framework of compassionate care that benefits over 100,000 health workers across Bihar.

"The symposium facilitated invaluable exchanges with global leaders and scholars, deepening our understanding of how a systems-thinking approach to compassion can address fundamental challenges in public systems. As we conclude this inspiring event, our team at Piramal Foundation is more motivated than ever to continue our mission of transforming lives through compassion and sewa bhaav," Monal Jayaram said.

Piramal School of Leadership (PSL) is dedicated to leadership development through personal transformation in public systems. Designed for government sector middle managers and senior leaders, PSL operates across four schools: School of Education and Systems Change, School of Climate and Sustainability, School of Health, and School of Inclusion. PSL is aligned with national priorities and emphasises on 'Sewa Bhaav' and innovation to address complex challenges in public systems. Through rigorous training and strategic partnerships with state governments and other organisations, PSL empowers leaders to drive meaningful change in public systems.

School of Education and Systems Change at PSL nurtures students with self-agency and compassion, preparing them for the workforce through 21st-century education. We address the future-readiness gap by instilling 'Sewa Bhaav' in learners and middle managers, fostering a transformative shift in the public education system towards compassion and resilience for the future.

