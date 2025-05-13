Piramal Pharma to invest USD 90 million for infra expansion in US amid Trumps America First policy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Indian pharmaceutical major Piramal Pharma Limited has announced a USD 90 million investment plan towards expanding two of the Company's US facilities.

The move comes amid US President Donald Trump's America First policy. The policy is aimed to bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States and increase domestic production.

Piramal Pharma highlighted that the expansion plan plan is in response to ongoing demand from US customers, in support of the trend towards US onshoring of drug supply.

"These expansions are in response to ongoing demand from US customers, in support of the trend towards US onshoring of drug supply, and in line with Piramal Pharma's overall belief in the value and benefits of US-based innovation," said the company in a statement filed to the Indian stock exchanges.

The company is making brownfield expansions to existing sites, financed by bank loans and internal accruals, it added.

The site expansion includes 24,000 square feet of manufacturing space and a new laboratory, it adds commercial-scale manufacturing will enable the efficient scale-up of clients' injectable drug products.

Key additions include a new filling line, two commercial-size lyophilizers, a special capping machine, and an external vial washer. The facility is expected to be completed and online by late 2027.

The company is adding a commercial-scale suite specifically for the development and manufacturing of payload-linkers at its Riverview, Michigan site.

The new payload-linker suite is expected to be operational before the end of 2025, company added.

"These site expansions are expected to generate greater opportunities for integrated ADC projects. Working synergistically, they will play a vital role in Piramal Pharma's integrated ADC development and manufacturing program, branded ADCelerate, Piramal Pharma added.

This capability strengthens Piramal Pharma's position as an efficient and reliable global partner for biologic manufacturing, the company added.

"Since its inception, Piramal Pharma Ltd has invested USD 570 million in its US drug development and manufacturing capabilities," said Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Global Pharma.

"The US is our largest market, where we currently employ approximately 750 people. Expanding the capacities and offerings in these two plants in the US, along with the prior major investments made in our Sellersville PA drug product facility, and our inhalation anesthesia drug substance and drug product facility in Bethlehem PA, will support our customers who value our offerings in an onshore setting," he added.

Piramal Pharma Limited, offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries.

