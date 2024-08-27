Piramal Realty Inaugurates Phase one of its Clubhouse at Piramal Revanta, Mulund

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group recently inaugurated Rasa, a stunning new clubhouse nestled within the thriving Piramal Revanta community in Mulund. Spanning over two floors and an impressive !20,000 square feet. Club Rasa is the first phase of the two clubhouses of this plush gated community situated at the foothills of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Rasa, short for Rejuvenation And Sports Arena, is a haven for recreation and wellness, offering residents a luxurious oasis in the heart of the city.

Seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor amenities, the club encourages residents to bond, connect and socialise, embodying 'Rasa', which means 'Essence' in Sanskrit. The amenities have been thoughtfully designed to cater to the diverse interests and preferences of all age groups. The interior spaces of the clubhouse are meticulously crafted, thoughtfully integrating the unique demographics of the site, its prime location, and the captivating views surrounding it. The club's vibrant and eclectic vibe is curated through a strategic mix of patterns, textures, and bold pops of colour. Soft furnishings and dynamic artwork infuse the space with energy, creating a lively ambiance.

Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty said, "As we unveil Club Rasa, we are not just introducing a clubhouse; we are creating a sanctuary where community, wellness, and luxury converge, making every moment #FullOfLife within Piramal Revanta. Club Rasa epitomizes our commitment to enriching lives and fostering connections within the Piramal Revanta community. It is more than just a space; it is the essence of our vision for modern living."

Club Rasa, the newest addition to the Piramal Revanta community boasts an array of enticing amenities designed to enrich the lives of its residents. Among its key highlights is a state-of-the-art gymnasium overlooking Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where individuals can enjoy their fitness routines with the latest equipment and partake in group fitness classes at The Fitness Studio. The resort-style swimming pool allows a refreshing dive for leisurely swims or competitive laps.

The Arena within Club Rasa offers a sprawling double-height multipurpose court spanning over 6,000 square feet catering to adrenaline enthusiasts with activities like basketball, pickleball and badminton. Thrill-seekers can also test their mettle on the rock-climbing wall, promising an exhilarating workout experience. The spa beckons residents to unwind and rejuvenate with its jacuzzi, steam room, and dedicated spaces for massages. For those inclined towards friendly competition and skill enhancement, the gaming zone offers opportunities to engage in squash, table tennis, and pool. For quieter moments of reflection and learning, the library provides a serene space to delve into knowledge.

With its diverse offerings, Club Rasa epitomizes modern living promising each visit to be #FullOfLife, embodying the spirit of vitality and community that defines the Piramal Revanta experience.

Piramal Revanta, spread across 12 acres, has established itself as a sanctuary of opulence and natural beauty. The project has successfully delivered its first two towers which are now home to over 400 families. Keeping up the momentum, another tower, T3 will be handed over, later this year.

The recently launched new phase - Vana, will introduce a unique 3-acre park providing over 30% green cover, which today is unlikely to be seen in developments of this scale. These open spaces will further enhance the retreat-style amenities catering to all age groups. Offering low-density living along with spacious residences, Piramal Revanta is set to raise the bar for meaningful living in Mulund.

About Piramal Realty

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft of residential and commercial real estate under development in and around Mumbai.

Piramal Realty aims to set a gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation, and the inherent connection with biophilia, encapsulating the essence of community living.

