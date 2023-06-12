PixelPunks and Bigetron Esports Forge Strategic Partnership

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 12: PixelPunks, a leading consultancy specializing in the Play Economy, and Bigetron Esports (BTR), the renowned Indonesian esports powerhouse, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This joint alliance marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they collaborate to empower brands, foster growth, and drive innovation in the dynamic world of the Play Economy, encompassing gaming, esports, and virtual worlds.

Bigetron Esports has an illustrious track record, having achieved over 150 national titles and two world titles, including the prestigious 2020 PUBG Mobile World League championship. With teams competing in popular titles such as PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Free Fire, and Valorant, Bigetron Esports has established itself as a dominant force in the esports industry. Notably, Bigetron Esports boasts a network of 60+ KOLs, including top brand ambassadors like BTR Alicee, BTR Valezka, BTR Citra, and PUBG Mobile legend BTR Ryzen, as well as top PUBG Mobile female athletes BTR Babyla, BTR Mute, and renowned female MLBB athlete Vivian. The recent signing of celebrated MLBB player Vyn, formerly a star player of RRQ's MLBB roster, further strengthens their exceptional lineup.

By joining forces with PixelPunks, Bigetron Esports gains access to a wealth of industry knowledge, an extensive network, and comprehensive representation services. PixelPunks, as a leading consultancy in the Play Economy, has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions and strategic insights to its clients.

Commenting on the partnership, Edwin Chia, Founder and CEO of Bigetron Esports, stated, "Teaming up with PixelPunks is an exciting milestone for us. Their deep industry knowledge and extensive network will be instrumental in unlocking new avenues for growth. Together, we aim to solidify our position as a leading esports powerhouse and provide unparalleled experiences for our fans and partners.

As PixelPunks serves as a commercial sales representative for Bigetron Esports, this collaboration aims to unlock new opportunities, foster growth, and drive value for both organizations. The partnership encompasses various areas such as sponsorships, content partnerships, live-streaming, and the exploration of new revenue streams. By combining their expertise and resources, PixelPunks and Bigetron Esports strive to maximize brand exposure, engage audiences, and achieve financial success in the dynamic esports industry.

Anshuman Dash, Co-founder and CEO of PixelPunks, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "This alliance with Bigetron Esports represents our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and growth in the Play Economy. Together, we aim to maximize brand exposure, engage audiences, and achieve financial success in the dynamic esports industry." Abhishek Tiwari, Co-founder and MD of PixelPunks, added, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Bigetron Esports. Their expertise and passion align perfectly with our vision to shape the future of the Play Economy."

Furthermore, PixelPunks is committed to driving the next billion users in web3 gaming and will actively explore opportunities in the ever-evolving world of web3 and blockchain gaming for Bigetron Esports. In addition to traditional esports avenues, PixelPunks aims to connect its partners with innovative web3 gaming projects and delve into areas such as NFTs, Metaverse, and other emerging technologies. By embracing these cutting-edge advancements, PixelPunks and Bigetron Esports are poised to seize new frontiers of growth and engagement within the Play Economy.

PixelPunks is a visionary partner dedicated to transforming the Play Economy. With deep expertise in gaming, esports, and virtual worlds, PixelPunks goes beyond traditional consulting services. Founded by Anshuman Dash and Abhishek Tiwari, their mission is to revolutionize the industry and defy conventions, opening up endless opportunities for brands. PixelPunks provides innovative solutions, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic insights that unlock new value and propel brands to success. They are more than consultants and advisors; PixelPunks is a visionary partner ready to co-found, co-fund, and co-create with brands, turning their boldest ideas into reality. Together, they revolutionize the industry and open up endless opportunities for brands.

Bigetron Esports is a prominent esports organisation founded by Edwin Chia. With a bold vision to elevate Indonesia to the global esports stage, Bigetron Esports has achieved remarkable success. The organisation has won over 150 national and two world titles, including the prestigious PUBG Mobile World League championship. Competing in popular titles such as PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Free Fire, and Valorant, Bigetron Esports has solidified its position as a pioneer in the mobile esports scene. With a strong presence in the gaming community, Bigetron Esports has established itself as a leading force, expanding its reach to Brazil. Known for its extensive network, Bigetron Esports boasts a diverse and influential network of 60+ KOLs, further reinforcing its position as a powerhouse in the industry.

