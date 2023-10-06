Pixoverse Unveils Visionary Web3 Metaverse Which Aims to Redefine Digital Interaction

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 6: Pixoverse, the pioneering force in the evolution of virtual reality, announces its revolutionary Web3 metaverse, destined to redefine digital interaction globally. Pixoverse introduces a transformative platform where individuals across the globe can seamlessly connect, explore, and collaborate in a decentralized virtual environment.

Pixoverse is poised to revolutionize various sectors with its innovative approach to the metaverse:

Entertainment: The platform provides immersive virtual environments for gaming, live concerts, movies, and other forms of entertainment, offering users an interactive and engaging experience.

Education: Pixoverse serves as a platform for online learning, enabling students and teachers to interact in virtual classrooms, labs, and other educational environments, fostering a dynamic learning experience.

Social Interaction: Facilitating virtual hangouts, meetups, and social events, Pixoverse brings people together in real-time, irrespective of their geographical locations, fostering meaningful connections.

Healthcare: In the realm of healthcare, Pixoverse supports telemedicine by allowing healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat patients remotely. Additionally, it provides virtual rehabilitation and therapy sessions, enhancing the accessibility of healthcare services.

Business: Pixoverse acts as a hub for virtual trade shows, product demonstrations, and business meetings, offering businesses a cost-effective and immersive way to reach a global audience.

Virtual Workspaces: Enabling remote teams to collaborate in virtual environments, Pixoverse enhances communication and teamwork. The platform also offers virtual training and onboarding for employees, increasing accessibility to training resources.

Pixoverse is the brainchild of Web 3.0 visionary Ganesh Dhananjay Godase with Parth Waikar, an entrepreneur renowned for his dedication to utility-based technology, leading as CEO.

"I believe the future of technology has arrived, and it goes by the name of the Metaverse. To address this issue, what the market truly needs is a sustainable Metaverse project that offers a broad range of use cases and a compelling value proposition," they said.

Pixoverse has outlined a roadmap to success, including key milestones. In June 2023, a token presale event occurred, allowing early supporters to acquire the cryptocurrency before its official launch.

In July 2023, a farming program was launched, providing a platform for users to participate in yield farming activities related to the newly launched token.

In September 2023, the token was listed on a decentralized exchange, making it publicly available for trading and investment.

In October 2023, the farming program will be relaunched, likely with updated features or incentives to attract more participants.

Moving to November 2023, an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) platform will be introduced, enabling users to create, buy, and sell unique digital assets on the blockchain.

By February 2024, a beta version of Pixoverse is set to be launched, indicating a test phase for the upcoming platform.

In June 2024, a sale of NFT lands will occur, allowing users to purchase specific virtual plots within the Pixoverse ecosystem.

Finally, in August 2024, the complete Pixoverse ecosystem will be officially launched, likely including all the aforementioned features and possibly additional elements, creating a fully functional and integrated virtual environment.

Pixoverse represents a metaverse that transcends the limitations of physical reality, connecting individuals, communities, and experiences in a seamless digital ecosystem. It invites users to immerse themselves in a universe where they can be anything, go anywhere, and create their destinies.

Pixoverse is a visionary Web3 metaverse platform that redefines digital interaction. With Next Earth as its cornerstone, Pixoverse offers a decentralized virtual environment where users can connect, explore, and collaborate seamlessly. By incorporating gaming, virtual meetings, events, and more, Pixoverse is set to revolutionize the way we engage with the digital world.

