Piyush and Parul – The couple behind The Adologist who breathe, talk, and live Advertising

New Delhi (India), February 9: In 2011, a friendship was forged between Piyush and Parul, an unassuming duo destined to leave an indelible mark on the advertising landscape. Little did the Rajasthani duo know that their shared passion for advertising would evolve into a story of unwavering dedication and profound success in Gujarat.

With no knowledge of Gujarati language, they managed to serve the best to their clients, for them language was never a barrier.

Stepping into the realm of advertising in 2016, the couple, driven by Piyush’s CA background and Parul’s professional training in Advertising from Delhi, embarked on a journey with no clear roadmap. Their mantra: “Hard work, dedication, and truth.”

In 2019, their personal and professional lives intertwined as they exchanged vows. Far from hindering their ambitions, marriage became the catalyst that propelled their love, passion, and mission to make advertising the core of their existence.

Their brainchild, “The Adologist,” a dream company, became a force to be reckoned with. From humble beginnings with a single client, they now stand as the torchbearers of the social media industry in Gujarat, catering to uncountable clients around the clock and serving them with Political Campaign management.

The power couple weathered the storms of ups and downs, never wavering in their pursuit of greatness. Serving major clients from political backgrounds, including Union, state ministers, MP’s and MLA’s they have become the heroes of the advertising landscape in Gujarat.

Piyush and Parul, through their unwavering commitment and resilience, have not only written their own success story but have also become an inspiration for those who aspire to turn dreams into reality. Their tale, filled with tears of pride and motivational highs, serves as a testament to the transformative power of hard work, dedication, and staying true to one’s path.

