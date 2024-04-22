Piyush Goyal addresses traders in North Mumbai, says Modi government building world-class infrastructure, taking care of poor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Union Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has lauded small businesses and traders for creating employment and paying taxes that has helped the Narendra Modi government launch welfare schemes for the poor and build world-class infrastructure that will accelerate the development of every part of India including Mumbai.

Goyal was addressing a massive gathering of traders in the Malad region of North Mumbai. He is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North as the BJP candidate.

A huge crowd thronged to the meeting hall, forcing the union minister to shift the meeting outdoors to prevent a stampede-like situation at the venue.

Goyal held the meeting outdoors with impromptu arrangements, standing on a hurriedly arranged table and used a cordless mike.

"We shifted outdoors from the hall so that we could accommodate the massive crowd of Modiji's supporters. It shows that people are convinced that with Modiji's leadership, the country will be secure, the country will develop rapidly, our women power will be respected, our youth will get numerous opportunities to progress, India will be corruption-free, and our heritage and religion will be secure," he said amid chants of 'Modi, Modi, Modi, Modi'.

Goyal said honest, patriotic small traders and small businesses had made a huge contribution to national development by paying due taxes and were contributing to efforts of PM Modi to improve the lot of the poor.

"Every paisa is accounted for, used for the good of the country, and not for corruption," he said, adding that money was transferred directly to the beneficiaries to ensure zero leakage. He said a former prime minister of India, "whose family thinks only they are entitled to rule", once said that barely 15 per cent of the government's welfare expenditure reached the beneficiaries, with a huge amount being siphoned off.

The union minister said honest use of money had transformed India's infrastructure with world-class projects. In Mumbai, these game-changing projects include the Atal Setu, the Coastal Road and the rapidly expanding metro rail network in the metropolis. These projects will help the common man in Mumbai and accelerate economic growth that will benefit every section of the society, Goyal said.

He said India's 140 crore people had placed their trust on Prime Minister Modi to lead the country to an era of prosperity for the common man with high-quality governance, compassion and sound economic policies.

Voting in Mumbai North for Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor