Piyush Goyal commends Bharat Ratnam's mega CFC's world-class status, enhancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday visited Bharat Ratnam - Mega CFC, a project of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and SEEPZ.

During the event, GJEPC highlighted its strategic initiatives, which have significantly contributed to the resilience, growth, and stability of the Indian gem and jewellery industry amidst global challenges.

In his keynote address, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry said, "I am immensely proud of how the Mega Common Facility Center (CFC) has developed. It stands on par with the best in the world, truly one of a kind. This achievement reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I am thrilled to see 200 students here, skilled and assured of jobs. The potential for industry growth is tremendous."

He added, "Beyond the CFC, the Jewellery Park adds even more shine to Mumbai's gem and jewellery industry. As we celebrate SEEPZ's 50th year, the Mega CFC stands as a remarkable gift. The modernization of SEEPZ, through vertical growth, will accommodate more exporters and significantly boost exports. Despite the current geopolitical challenges, I am confident that India will achieve USD 800 billion in exports."

Goyal also assured, "The ministry is expeditiously pursuing the process of signing FTAs with several countries to drive exports."

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, highlighting the pivotal role of FTAs signed by the Minister, states, "India-UAE CEPA, India-Australia ECTA, and the recent FTA with Europe's EFTA has been instrumental in boosting exports to these countries. Post India-UAE CEPA, India's plain gold jewellery has grown substantially, reflecting an impressive growth of 107.2 per cent to USD 4,528.66 million in FY 2023-24."

Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC noted, "The success of the Bharat Ratnam - Mega CFC is owed to Piyush Goyal's steadfast leadership for bringing this initiative to fruition. The Mega CFC is a game-changer for our industry and it will surely help us to achieve the goal of USD 75 billion in exports and realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Bhansali further added, "The India Jewellery Park in Mumbai, poised to revolutionise the industry with comprehensive infrastructure solutions, is expected to attract investments of Rs 50,000 crores and generate over 100,000 jobs."

GJEPC continues to act as a pivotal trade facilitator, advocating for industry interests and steering impactful policy interventions at both state and central levels.

In terms of trade promotion, GJEPC organises around 20 India Pavilions at key International Trade Fairs including JCK Las Vegas, Hong Kong Fairs, Vicenza Oro Italy, Doha, Bahrain, Singapore, etc.

The Council organises more than 10 buyer-seller meets for diamonds, jewellery, coloured gemstones and silver in India and key export markets. GJEPC showcases the best Indian gems and jewellery exclusively to a global audience at the International Gem & Jewellery Show (IGJS) held in Dubai and Jaipur.

The International Jewellery Exposition Centre (IJEX) in Dubai, inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, has been instrumental in enhancing the global presence of Indian jewellery, particularly benefiting the MSME sector.

Speaking about the GJEPC's flagship show Bhansali said, "The 40th edition of IIJS Premiere, the world's second-largest B2B jewellery show, will feature 3,600 stalls and 2,100 exhibitors. The event, scheduled from 8th to 12th August 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in BKC, Bandra, and from 9th to 13th August 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) in Goregaon, is expected to attract over 50,000 buyers from India and more than 2,000 buyers from over 80 countries."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor