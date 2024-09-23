Piyush Goyal holds series of meetings with stakeholders on Day 1 of Australia visit

New Delhi [India], September 23 : On the first day of his visit to Australia, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with various stakeholders in Sydney.

The Minister attended a business roundtable hosted by the Business Council of Australia, with prominent Australian and Indian CEOs in attendance. He invited Australian business leaders to explore the opportunities arising from India's sustained economic growth.

The Minister also met senior representatives from Australian pension funds, where discussions centred on the Government of India's robust policies and reform agenda that have bolstered investor confidence.

He encouraged greater investments in emerging sectors in the Indian market, including renewable energy, manufacturing, education, fintech, and agritech.

In a productive meeting with Tania Constable, CEO of the Minerals Council of Australia, the Minister discussed strengthening collaboration in the critical minerals sector between India and Australia.

The Minister also met Joel Katz, Managing Director of the Cruise Lines International Association, to explore opportunities for enhancing coastal tourism in India.

Additionally, he interacted with Robin Khuda, Founder and CEO of AirTrunk, discussing India's digitalisation growth and the significant potential for collaboration in data infrastructure between the two nations.

The Centre for Australia-India Relations hosted a lunch in honour of the Minister, with members of their Director network in attendance.

Later, the Minister interacted with representatives of the Indian community at a reception hosted by the Consulate General of India at Sydney Cricket Ground.

He offered prayers at the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Parramatta and recalled his previous visit in 2022. The event was attended by Andrew Charlton MP, Chair of Parliamentary Friends of India, and Warren Kirby, Member of the NSW legislature and Co-chair of NSW Parliamentary Friends of India.

Before departing for Adelaide on Tuesday, the Minister's official bilateral engagements include a reception in his honour, hosted by the Australia-India Business Council (AIBC) and NSW Parliamentary Friends of India at the Parliament of New South Wales. A number of political dignitaries and prominent business representatives are expected to attend.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor