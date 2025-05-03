Piyush Goyal meets Co-founder and Partner of Alpha Wave Global, highlights investment potential in India

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Navroz D. Udwadia, Co-founder and Partner of Alpha Wave Global, in London to discuss India's strong potential as an investment destination.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted India's fast-growing middle class, strong manufacturing base, and rapidly expanding digital economy. He said these factors make India a unique and promising place for global investors.

In a social media post, the Minister said, "Met Navroz D. Udwadia, Co-founder and Partner of Alpha Wave Global in London. Highlighted how India's rapidly expanding middle class, manufacturing capability and rise of digital economy offer a unique opportunity for investment and growth".

Alpha Wave Global is a well-known investment firm, and the meeting focused on how India's economic growth and policy reforms are creating new opportunities for international businesses and investors.

Earlier, Minister Goyal also held a joint meeting with Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, and the Minister-President of Flanders, Matthias Diependaele. The leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Belgium partnership, especially in the areas of trade and investment.

The discussions were described as productive and wide-ranging, aimed at deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

On Friday in Belgium, India and the European Union reaffirmed their commitment to address pending issues regarding their ambitious proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in the next round of negotiations scheduled to take place in New Delhi from May 12-16.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and Maros Sefcovic, the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, met in Brussels and discussed the progress of discussions aimed at navigating global trade challenges and solidifying their resolve to achieve this significant milestone.

During the meeting, India stressed the importance of giving equal attention to non-tariff barriers (NTBs) alongside tariff negotiations to ensure meaningful progress.

The meeting highlighted the progress achieved across various negotiating fronts.

Both sides emphasised the critical need to maintain the current momentum through regular monthly negotiating rounds and continued virtual engagement.

Union Minister Goyal is currently on a three-nation tour of Europe, covering key trade partners. In the UK and Norway, he held discussions with his counterparts on trade and investment.

