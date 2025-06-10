Piyush Goyal meets Indian Business Delegates in Switzerland, explores new trade and investment opportunities b/w both nations

Bern [Switzerland], June 10 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Indian business delegates in Switzerland to discuss new opportunities, partnerships, and avenues for trade and investment between India and Switzerland.

The meeting was part of his two-day visit to Switzerland and came during his official tour to Switzerland and Sweden from June 9 to 13, 2025.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the minister shared, "Spent an engaging evening with Indian business delegates. Held insightful conversations on exciting opportunities, partnerships, and new avenues for trade & investment between India & Switzerland, emerging from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement."

The India-EFTA (European Free Trade Association) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, which was recently signed, has opened new doors for enhanced cooperation between India and EFTA member countries, including Switzerland.

Goyal's discussions with the business delegates focused on how to best leverage the agreement to boost economic ties.

Earlier on Monday, the minister began his Switzerland visit with a lunch interaction with CEOs of select Swiss companies and prospective investors who are exploring investment possibilities in India.

The meeting provided a platform for the business leaders to share their plans and learn more about India's investment environment.

In another social media post, the minister also talked about his visit to the Swiss Parliament, where he met with Swiss Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin.

Sharing the experience, Goyal said, "Had a wonderful experience today visiting the Swiss Parliament and meeting my friend @ParmelinG, Swiss Federal Councillor. Had the opportunity to view some precious lithograph paintings, titled Cortege, made by the renowned Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier during his stay in Chandigarh in 1960. Truly a proud moment and a reflection of the longstanding artistic and cultural ties between India and Switzerland."

In addition to these meetings, Goyal also held a series of sectoral interactions with CEOs of several Swiss pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. These companies are considering making investments in India and strengthening their presence in the Indian market.

The visit reflects India's ongoing efforts to deepen its economic and cultural relationships with Switzerland and attract foreign investment across key sectors.

