Piyush Goyal meets Singaporean company DBS Group CEO, discusses investments

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met CEO and Director of Singapore-based DBS Group Piyush Gupta.

In a post on X on Sunday, after the meeting, Goyal said that they discussed the group's plans to "scale up investments in India," including increasing engagement with the small and medium enterprises sector.

"Also, explored how stakeholders from diverse sectors in India and Singapore can be brought together to identify synergies and create opportunities for charting a mutually beneficial way forward," Goyal wrote while sharing a picture of their meeting in his post.

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 key markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore.

Since opening its first office in Mumbai in 1994, DBS Bank has now been present in India for 30 years.

As per its website, DBS Bank India Limited is the first among the large foreign banks in India to start operating as a wholly owned, locally incorporated subsidiary of a leading global bank.

