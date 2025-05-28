Piyush Goyal urges exporters to create platform to boost visibility of Indian traders

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has urged exporters to create a facility that makes Indian traders easily discoverable by overseas buyers to further boost the country's exports.

Piyush Goyal also discussed emerging global opportunities for India in a meeting with representatives of all Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and other industry associations. which took place in the National Capital, New Delhi,

In a post on social media platform X, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Met representatives of all Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) & Industry Associations and discussed emerging global opportunities for India. Also, encouraged them to create a facility that makes Indian exporters easily discoverable by overseas buyers to further boost our country's exports."

The meeting between industry stakeholders and the Minister is crucial as India looks to create new destinations for export amid the global trade uncertainties arising after the reciprocal tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump.

Minister Goyal has been consulting with the exporters to expand the country's footprint into emerging markets and strengthen trade relations with existing partners.

The Union Minister has already given a target of USD 2 trillion in exports by 2030.

As per the recently released data, India has reached a USD 825 billion export figure in 2024-25, which is the largest ever export.

The monthly data of the Commerce Ministry shows that India's overall exports, including merchandise and services, witnessed a sharp rise to USD 73.80 billion in April 2025, marking a 12.7 per cent increase from USD 65.48 billion in the same month last year.

The data shows that the imports surged at an even faster pace, with overall imports climbing to USD 82.45 billion in April 2025, a 15.7 per cent jump from USD 71.25 billion in April 2024.

Due to the difference in the export and import, India's overall trade deficit widened to USD 8.65 billion in the current year, as per the data of the Commerce Ministry. This is a significant 50 per cent increase from USD 5.77 billion a year earlier.

