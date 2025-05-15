Piyush Goyal urges industry to enhance safety of electrical appliances

New Delhi, May 15 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held discussions with senior representatives of the electronics industry to further enhance the safety of electrical appliances for consumers.

“Had a productive interaction with key stakeholders from the electronics industry with discussions centred on the implementation of horizontal Quality Control Orders (QCOs) to further enhance the safety of electrical appliances in the interest of consumers,” the Minister said.

“Also, explored opportunities for enhancing the industry's growth and global competitiveness,” he added in a note on social media platform X.

Horizontal Quality Control Orders (QCOs) are government regulations that mandate Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for specific products. They aim to ensure quality and safety by preventing substandard imports and promoting domestic manufacturing.

Products falling under a QCO must bear the BIS Standard Mark to be produced, sold, traded, imported, or stocked. QCOs aim to protect consumers, promote fair trade, and support domestic industries by curbing substandard imports and ensuring quality standards.

BIS acts as the enforcement and certification authority for products covered under QCOs.

So far, a total of 187 Quality Control Orders covering 769 products have been notified for compulsory certification of BIS by various regulators and ministries of the Government of India,

Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2024 was issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Through the QCO, all electrical appliances intended for household, commercial or similar applications with rated voltage not exceeding 250V single phase alternating current or 415V three-phase alternating current and which do not fall under the scope of any other Quality Control Order issued under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act are covered under compulsory certification of BIS.

Bringing products under the ambit of mandatory quality control order and the implementation of QCO depends on the requirements of line Ministries/Departments, as and when the need arises.

The Ministries/Departments, in consultation with BIS, publish QCOs in exercise of the powers conferred by the BIS Act, 2016, thereby bringing the products under BIS Mandatory Certification.

