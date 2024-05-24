Pizza Everywhere: CoinEx Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day with Spectacular Events Worldwide

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 24: Happy Pizza Day! Today is the day commemorating the historic event of Laszlo Hanyecz exchanging 10,000 BTC for two pizzas 14 years ago. In celebration, CoinEx is hosting spectacular events both online and offline around the world. All cryptocurrency enthusiasts are invited to join and share the prize of USD 5,200 in total.

Bitcoin Remains the Pillar of the Industry

As the first decentralized cryptocurrency in history, Bitcoin's position remains untouchable. Both cryptocurrency investors and traditional financial markets closely monitor its movements. This year marks the golden era of Bitcoin, as it reached a historic high of USD 73,047 per coin in March, with a current market value of $1.4 trillion[1] , firmly securing its position as the market leader.

The first Bitcoin ETF was also launched in the United States earlier this year, followed closely by Hong Kong, which introduced the first Bitcoin ETF in Asia. With the completion of the fourth halving, Bitcoin's application scope has expanded further. The introduction of new protocols such as Runes and the existing Ordinals protocol provides Bitcoin with more use cases beyond being a mere collectible.

Today, Bitcoin has once again exceeded the USD 70,000 mark, reaffirming the solid market demand for Bitcoin. In the future, we believe that Bitcoin will remain the center of the cryptocurrency world.

Celebrate Pizza Day by Joining "One Bite of Bitcoin"

On Pizza Day, CoinEx offers Bitcoin enthusiasts unique activities to express their passions for Bitcoin and share the prize of USD 5,200 in total by participating in our "One Bite of Bitcoin" campaign. Those activities include:

One Line to Bitcoin: Participants are invited to share their wisdom about crypto investments on the designated post on CoinEx's official Twitter/X account. We have received tons of tremendous advice from investors all over the world since the post began, and the following are a few of them:

Share Your Slice: Participants are invited to share a photo of them with their pizza, or share a pizza image generated by AI or any other tools, in the comment of the designated post on CoinEx's official Twitter/X account.

Offline Meetup: Participants hold up the Pizza Day theme foam boards designed by CoinEx and take photos at iconic city landmarks. Share the photos on their Twitter/X account and tag CoinEx, so they will have a chance to win pizzas or an equivalent amount of cryptocurrency.

Offline meetups are held in selected locations, including Brazil, Cameroon, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, the Philippines, Spain, and Vietnam.

Here are some of the amazing moments!

Offline event in the Philippines.

Share pizza with participants in Brazil.

Celebrating Pizza Day with Us

CoinEx invites all Bitcoin enthusiasts, whether seasoned investors or newcomers, to participate in "One Bite of Bitcoin" and make their mark on the future of digital currency.

Visit CoinEx's official website or follow us on social media to find out more about the campaign, the dates of the events, and how to get involved.

Join us on Pizza Day and let your creativity and devotion to Bitcoin shine. Your participation is eagerly anticipated!

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services, for over 5 million users across more than 200 countries and regions.

With its "quality, speedy, and comprehensive" listing strategies, CoinEx has listed over 1,000 tokens and more than 1,400 trading pairs. This extensive selection empowers users to access the newest cryptos at the forefront of innovation. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful, and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor