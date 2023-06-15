Plan monsoon treks with Adventure Cover available on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers the Adventure Cover pocket insurance, specifically for avid adventurers interested in monsoon treks. These pocket insurance plans provide coverage against unexpected mishaps that could occur on such trips.

With adventure activities becoming increasingly popular, getting an adventure cover can help one deal with hefty expenses for medical treatment, in cases of emergencies. Moreover, as the magic of the monsoon sets in, adventurers can enjoy treks knowing that they have sufficient coverage.

The Adventure Cover plan on Bajaj Markets is an ideal option for many reasons. Here are a few.

- Substantial coverage of up to Rs 1 Lakh at affordable premiums starting from Rs 599

- A comprehensive plan covering accidents relates to any adventure sports

- Total permanent disability coverage of up to Rs 1 Lakh

- Anyone between the age bracket of 18 and 70 years can avail this insurance coverage

- All adventure cover plans come with a validity of 1 year

- One can pay their premiums using credit/debit cards or the UPI gateway

Before opting for the Adventure Cover, it is important to note the exclusions as well. These state that treatment costs for injuries caused under the influence of substances are excluded.

Accessing the Adventure Cover, and other pocket insurance plans, on Bajaj Markets is convenient and hassle-free. All one has to do is visit the online platform, follow the quick 3-step process, purchase the plan, and enjoy the coverage.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor