Planify Unveils Enhanced User Experience and Innovative Features on Redesigned Homepage

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 29: Planify, a leading player in the invest tech, is proud to unveil its redesigned home page, marking a significant step forward in delivering a seamless and enhanced user experience available on all platforms including Web, Mobile site, Android, and iOS app. The new home page, accessible at (https://www.planify.in/), serves as a gateway to a future of interactive and personalized investments in private companies which includes PreIPO, SMEs, Startups, and Unicorns.

New Home Page: Navigating Financial Insights with Ease

Planify's redesigned homepage introduces an intuitive design and user-friendly interface, providing investors instant access to a wealth of financial insights and tools. The responsive layout ensures compatibility across devices, allowing users to stay informed and make strategic decisions on the go.

Planify platform offers investors a host of features under a single roof. These include the following:

Private Shares Discovery: Investors used to find it extremely difficult to search for Private shares of companies. In fact it won't be an overstatement to say that this industry was completely unorganized. Planify facilitates the discovery of these private companies.

Shares Prices Discovery: Another area where Planify has played a critical role in assisting accredited investors is through facilitating private companies' share price discovery. Investors earlier lacked transparency on the prices of private shares of different companies.

Financials and Research Report Discovery: One of the key areas where Planify has empowered accredited investors is in the field of providing comprehensive information about the financials of companies as well as their industries right at the fingertips of investors through Research Reports compiled by a dedicated team of Financial Analysts.

Stock Recommendations

Planify introduces the groundbreaking Stocks Recommendation tool, a first-of-its-kind feature tailored for Startups, PreIPO, and Unlisted companies in the Indian market. This tool combines cutting-edge technology with in-depth market analysis to offer personalized stock suggestions for both seasoned and novice investors.

Leveraging advanced algorithms, research, and comprehensive data analytics, Planify ensures that a thorough understanding of market trends, financial indicators, and growth prospects backs each stock recommendation. Investors can seamlessly integrate these recommendations into their strategy, providing a valuable tool for maximizing returns while minimizing risk. Explore this feature at (https://www.planify.in/stock-recommendations/).

Angel Investment Masterclass

Designed to demystify the world of angel investing for aspiring investors and entrepreneurs, Planify's Angel Investment Masterclass covers fundamentals, startup evaluation, and risk mitigation.

Planify's commitment to democratizing financial education shines through with the Angel Investment Masterclass, a cornerstone for those venturing into the realm of angel investing. Access the masterclass at (https://www.planify.in/masterclass/).

Screener

Planify presents the Indian Unlisted Stocks Screener, Filter & Analysis Tool, a first-in-the-industry feature for Startups, PreIPO, and Unlisted companies. Dive deeper into data with refined filters, allowing you to tailor your searches for more precise results.

Planify's screener is a research and analysis tool for SMEs, PreIPOs, Unicorns, and Startups, offering users the ability to scan and filter top Indian private companies based on various parameters. Explore this powerful tool at (https://www.planify.in/screener/).

Prime & Pro Subscription

Planify introduces Prime & Pro subscription plans, offering unparalleled financial insights and tools at affordable annual subscription fees of Rs 999 and Rs 2499, respectively. The Prime subscription caters to individual investors, while the Pro subscription provides a comprehensive bundle of features, which includes access to Research Reports, a Screener, a Newsletter, a Masterclass, and an Angel Investors Network.

These subscription plans democratize access to sophisticated financial insights, empowering users to make informed investment decisions and stay ahead in a dynamic market environment. Unlock the full potential of your financial journey at (https://www.planify.in/subscriptions/).

Planify

Planify is the biggest platform to invest in Startups, MSMEs, pre-IPO, and unicorns and connects investors with entrepreneurs for Angel Investing.

Planify is the biggest platform that connects entrepreneurs with investors for hassle-free equity fundraising. Planify's vision is to become the go-to place for the angel investing, entrepreneurship, and startup wave in India. Planify aims to empower all investors to gain early investment access to pre-IPO and Startups & empower all founders to connect with strategic investors.

Another area where Investors find difficulty is getting good-quality IPOs at the time of listing. Planify provides 300+ investment opportunities in PreIPO at the moment. Planify is organizing the currently unstructured landscape of investment banking.

Planify has 300+ exclusive opportunities for investors and has 31+ successful exits where the minimum return on the exits is 250%. Some of the exits stand at a whopping 1,000% - 2,000% return.

Planify is proud to state that it has a set of 10,000 accredited investors who have been actively investing in over 300 vetted startups on our platform & Planify has helped facilitate over Rs250 cr. worth secondary investments, earning them a minimum annual return of 50%. Planify has also facilitated over 31 successful exits where a cumulative investment of Rs. 3.1 Cr. (Rs. 10 Lakh per company) is presently valued at Rs. 17 Cr., providing absolute returns of ~450% and CAGR returns of a whopping 117% every year.

