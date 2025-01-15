Planning to Invest in BharatPe IPO? Here's What You Need to Know

BharatPe has announced that it is preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company’s CEO, Nalin Negi, is optimistic about its performance, anticipating around 30% revenue growth for the financial year 2024-25. BharatPe aims to achieve positive earnings before tax (EBITDA) in the current financial year and plans to launch its IPO within the next 18 to 24 months, depending on market conditions.

As part of its strategic planning, BharatPe is reducing its stake in Unity Small Finance Bank and has hired Rothschild to find potential buyers for this stake. The company is also interested in small acquisitions that could enhance its business operations.

Regarding the IPO preparations, Negi emphasized the ongoing efforts to improve operations, compliance, and financial health. He stated, “The financial position of the company is strong, and we are fully focused on enhancing control and operational aspects.” Over the past year and a half, BharatPe has invested significantly in upgrading its systems and processes, though Negi acknowledged that further work is needed to ensure full readiness.

Negi also discussed the changing fintech landscape, pointing out that while many companies have emerged in this sector, not all have succeeded due to challenges like insufficient funding and resources. BharatPe is exploring opportunities to support or acquire struggling companies as part of its growth strategy.

The financial year 2023-24 was a notable period for BharatPe, as the company achieved positive EBITDA for the first time in October 2023. Looking forward, Negi expects the company to continue seeing benefits at the pre-tax level in FY 2024-25. He also announced plans to launch a co-branded credit card in January 2025 and a loan facility product before the end of the financial year.

BharatPe’s focus on innovation and strategic planning positions it well for continued growth and success in the fintech sector.

Note: This information is general and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult financial experts before making investment decisions.