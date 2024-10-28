Plastic Surgery: Transition From Bollywood to High Street

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: Plastic Surgery, and specifically cosmetic surgery, is a branch of medicine, which was once popular only amongst the who's who of Bollywood and celebrities. However, with changing times, and increased exposure to social media, this once exclusive beauty enhancement method is now known to a much wider audience. The subject has become mainstream with increased awareness, greater accessibility, and more folks open to discussing the improvements they have made. It has become the desire for so many, regardless of social and economical status.

The Most Common Procedures

* Rhinoplasty: commonly referred to as Nose Job, this surgery is aimed at reconstruction of the nose, with a view of providing it with harmonious proportion to the other facial features while at the same time correcting any specific complications that may be causing breathing complications.

* Breast Augmentation: This is one of the most desired procedures amongst women. It is a process whereby implants or your body's own fat is placed in the breasts to enhance their size and form.

* Liposuction: A cosmetic surgery process through which one can remove the stubborn fat pockets from different body areas, such as the double chin, arms, abdomen, thighs etc..

* Tummy Tuck: In continuation with Liposuction, tummy tuck is also done to get rid of the excess fat from the abdominal area, however, this is the treatment of choice, when there is a lot of excess skin as well, in addition to the fat. Tummy tuck is usually done post pregnancy, and after significant weight loss.

* Facelift: A technique used in surgery to lift up the loose skin, muscles & fascia on the face in an effort to look young. Facelift can effectively take off 10-20 years from your face.

* Eyelid Surgery: Eyelid surgery is becoming extremely common now, as it is a small day care procedure, and can rejuvenate your eyelid area immediately, making you appear more youthful.This can be done on both Lower Eyelids and Upper eyelids, for conditions such as Under eye bags, Puffy eyes, Drooping eyelids, Double Lid creation.

* Botox and Fillers: Also known as Lunch hour procedures, they have no downtime, and you can get them done within half an hour.

The Driving Forces Behind the Surgence of Plastic Surgery

Several factors have contributed to this democratization of plastic surgery:

- Procedural Advancements: For one, today's surgical procedures are far less invasive than those that were once performed, are far less painful, and have significantly shorter recovery times than in the past and the results are natural looking. For example, recent advancement in liposuction technique; the Vaser liposuction has led to less down time and increased patient satisfaction.

- Affordability: The increased availability and proliferation of medical services has made the plastic surgery procedures much more affordable than what they were a few years ago. Also, the globalization of health care has enabled patients from western countries, gain treatment at cheaper prices in India, and other such countries.

- Societal Acceptance: With a change in the societal attitude towards body image, and perception towards beauty has normalized cosmetic surgery. This has primarily been due to the influence of the social network where celebrities and influencers no longer shy away from undertaking plastic surgeries.

- Social Media Influence: Social media has played the biggest role in enticing people to improve their physical appearance. With constant selfies, reels and videos, the youth has never been more self-aware about their appearances. In addition to that, the influence of various celebrities has created a perception of perfect beauty, which everyone wants to achieve.

Dawn of a New Era

The rise of social media has empowered individuals to become more conscious of their appearance and embrace self-improvement. Influencers and celebrities showcase their transformative journeys, inspiring others to pursue their own aesthetic goals. This increased awareness has led to a growing interest in plastic surgery as a means to enhance one's natural beauty and boost self-confidence. In the words of Dr Ankit Gupta, a renowned Plastic Surgeon from Delhi, 'In recent years, we are experiencing a remarkable shift in people's attitude towards cosmetic procedures. Where earlier, it was a taboo, something our patients used to get and hide, has become much more acceptable, and something to flaunt about. The influence of social media has made people more aware of their appearance and the possibilities of aesthetic enhancements. It's no longer just celebrities and models seeking surgical solutions; ordinary individuals are increasingly embracing these procedures to boost their self-esteem and align their outer appearance with how they feel'. When asked about the most common procedures they perform, Dr Gupta, explained that at Panache Aesthetics, they perform a variety of treatments, suitable to an individual's needs. However, when it comes to the most common surgeries, Blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery, Liposuction and Tummy Tuck, Breast Augmentation, Hair Transplant and Gynecomastia are the most sought after procedures.

While plastic surgery can be a powerful tool for boosting self-confidence, it's important to approach it with caution and realistic expectations. It's crucial to consult with a qualified and experienced surgeon who can provide honest advice and guide you through the process. Remember, moderation is key. A subtle enhancement can often yield more natural and satisfying results than drastic changes.

