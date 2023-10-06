PlayboxTV Soars to the 4th Place Among Bharat's OTT Aggregators

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: In the fast-evolving realm of digital entertainment, PlayboxTV holds the position as the fourth largest OTT aggregator and stands as a groundbreaking force seamlessly merging digital presence and premium Over-The-Top (OTT) services. With its cutting-edge technology, PlayboxTV is setting new standards for value-added services in the industry, revolutionising the way people experience entertainment.

PlayboxTV is breathing new life into the cable community by collaborating with over 50,000 cable operators, empowering them to offer digital products and services. This innovative approach is reshaping how Indians consume TV content. By partnering with Internet Service Providers (ISPs), PlayboxTV delivers uninterrupted, all-in-one entertainment solutions to consumers at lightning fast speed. PlayboxTV allows users to stream premium content seamlessly on any device, whether it's a mobile phone, laptop, ordinary TV, or smart TV.

What is PlayboxTV?

PlayboxTV is not just another OTT platform; it's a super OTT aggregator that enhances the entertainment experience for customers. Here's what it brings to the table:

1. Comprehensive Content Selection: PlayboxTV consolidates content from over 22+ OTT apps, with an extensive library of 550+ channels spanning 10+ languages. This all-in-one solution streamlines your entertainment experience, eliminating the need to juggle multiple apps while offering a diverse range of content, from timeless classics to the latest trends, including movies, TV shows, web series, and live TV channels.

2. Affordability: PlayboxTV aims to cater to all your entertainment needs at an affordable price, with subscription plans starting from Rs 49 per month.

3. Multi-Platform Accessibility: PlayboxTV is available on iOS, Google Play Store, Android TV, Android Box, and Fire Stick. This cross-platform availability ensures that users can enjoy their favourite content on their preferred devices.

4. Personalised Recommendations: PlayboxTV goes the extra mile by offering personalised content recommendations based on users' viewing preferences, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Reshaping the OTT Landscape

PlayboxTV boasts over one million subscriptions and set its sights on reshaping the OTT landscape of Bharat by focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. In doing so, it aims to democratise access to high-quality digital entertainment, making it accessible to a wider audience.

In a world where entertainment content is unlimited, PlayboxTV emerges as a key player, bridging the gap between traditional cable services and the digital age. Its innovative approach, diverse content offerings, affordability, and personalised recommendations make it a go-to choice for entertainment enthusiasts across India. With its ambitious plans to reshape the OTT landscape, PlayboxTV is undoubtedly a game-changer in the realm of digital entertainment. So, why wait? Dive into a world of limitless entertainment choices with PlayboxTV today!

