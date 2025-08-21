PLI Scheme to Boost Investments in the Textiles Sector – Chairman, MATEXIL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: The Ministry of Textiles has reopened the portal for filing of fresh applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, covering Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparels, Fabrics and Technical Textiles. The Portal for application will remain open till 31st August 2025 .

The PLI Scheme is aimed at promoting large-scale investment, fostering innovation and sustainability, and enhancing India's global competitiveness in textiles. Eligible companies will receive incentives linked to incremental turnover generated through fresh investments and expanded production capacities.

Welcoming the announcement, Shri Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman, MATEXIL (Manmade Fibre & Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council), said: “The reopening of the PLI application window is a very positive step, as it provides an opportunity for those textile companies who could not apply earlier. With incentives designed to reward growth and investment, this scheme offers Indian companies a unique chance to scale up operations and strengthen their global competitiveness.”

Shri Toshniwal further urged exporters and manufacturers to apply before the deadline of 31st August 2025 and make use of the scheme to modernize, expand, and diversify their product basket. “This initiative will give a major boost to India's share in global textile trade and contribute significantly to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047,” he added.

MATEXIL has assured all exporters and investors of complete guidance and handholding during the application process, and will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Textiles to ensure industry members derive maximum advantage from this initiative.

MATEXIL (The Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council) is an Export Promotion Council dedicated to promoting exports of Manmade Fibre Textiles and Technical Textiles.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor