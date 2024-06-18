Plix onboards Shehnaaz Gill as Brand Ambassador & launches their brand campaign Weight Loss Ka Big Boss for Apple Cider Vinegar Effervescent

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Plix, one of the leading plant-based nutrition and personal care brand, proudly announces the onboarding of Shehnaaz Gill as their new brand ambassador for their nutrition range.

She will lead the charge in Plix's latest campaign, #WeightLossKaBigBoss promoting their top-selling product, Apple Cider Vinegar Effervescent.

Shehnaaz Gill's remarkable weight loss journey and relatable personality perfectly embody Plix's commitment to promoting healthy & sustainable lifestyle without compromising on taste. By channeling her massive influence and authentic bond with her fan base, Plix aims to take the benefits of their plant-based, tasty & effective products to a wider audience.

Each serving of Plix ACV contains 500mg of Apple Cider Vinegar, which helps control insulin spikes and reduce cravings. It improves gut health, digestion, and nutrient absorption, while also making one feel full, reducing the desire to overeat. Travel-friendly and pocket-sized, just drop a tablet in water, let it dissolve completely, and sip right away. Perfect for maintaining a wellness routine anywhere, even at the office.

Plix is releasing two new brand films as part of their #WeightLossKaBigBoss campaign.

The first brand film concept revolves around various traditional methods of weight management, such as jeera pani and plain salads which compromises on the taste, making them hard to follow on a day-to-day basis. But the refreshing, effective, and tasty solution provided by Plix ACV helps reduce cravings, feel full, and achieve realistic weight loss results along with the right diet and exercise.

In the second film, Shehnaaz Gill showcases her ability to resist junk cravings at a night party while her friends indulge in foods such as burgers, pizza, ice cream, and fries. Her ability to stay disciplined and not give in to temptation highlights the effectiveness of Plix ACV in reducing cravings and supporting weight loss goals.

Speaking about her association with Plix, Shehnaaz said, "My collaboration with Plix comes from a very relatable background of making the concept of wellness very convenient and tasty for everyone. Plix Apple Cider Vinegar has become one of the essential parts of my daily routine. Next time, the thought of staying healthy shouldn't bore you and hence, together we are focusing to make India fit in the most fun and enjoyable manner."

In a joint statement, Plix's co-founders Rishubh Satiya & Akash Zaveri said, "Our first-ever brand films starring Shehnaaz mark a big milestone for Plix. We're bringing her fun vibe to our films. Plix ACV is tasty and helps with weight loss, even fighting midnight cravingsa struggle we all face."

YouTube Links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDi1TFIj9eQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0suZMovZ0Fg

