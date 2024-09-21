Plot price rise in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh: One City projects give great returns to investors

New Delhi [India], September 21: In the recent past, housing prices have seen an increase across the country, including Delhi NCR. The average housing prices have increased by 12% in the April-June 2024 quarter, with this increase in Delhi NCR being up to 30%. At the same pace, land prices are also seeing an increase in cities like Rohtak and Bahadurgarh.

Experts believe that this increase is likely to continue in the coming times, especially in areas like Rohtak and Bahadurgarh, where the availability of plots in the surrounding sectors is low. It is estimated that land prices may increase by up to 50% in the next year itself.

Thus, this new booming market has made the company stand out for proposed plotted developmental needs in Rohtak. One Group Developers is a recognised name in real estate. Udit Jain, Director of ONE Group Developers, said on the current state of affairs: “Rohtak plot prices have shown a steep rise, and this is testimony to the demand and confidence in the area. Our projects have been axis strong value propositions with a mix of end-users and investors.”

Udit Jain Said, ‘OneCity has already commissioned two projects in Rohtak comprising more than 1000 units. Also, there was the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna to implement, and the company was also able to complete a project in Bahadurgarh within a record time of 18 months. It identifies these projects as providing the highest development standards in a given class at all the sites. Many papers have considered One City to be fully law-compliant, and all lawful approvals are attained; thus, customers are assured without hindrances.'

Within the last year, the plot prices in all One City Rohtak projects have gone up more than 30%, with the chances of a further appreciation in the coming year given the rising demand.

