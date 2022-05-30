Plush celebrates Menstrual Hygiene Day with female inmates of Central Jail, Chennai

In light of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Plush, a femme care brand based out of Chennai decided to do something different. Safe and hygienic menstruation is every menstruator's right and in this direction, Plush has pledged to provide sanitary napkins to all the women inmates of Chennai Central Jail and plans to provide the same for the foreseeable future.

Representatives from Plush on permission from the Prison Department visited the Puzhal Jail on World Menstrual Hygiene Day, May 28, 2022, to raise awareness, educate them and handed over pads and other supplies to the department authorities under strict vigil and inspection.

In India, less than 20 per cent of the 40 crore menstruating women use sanitary pads. This number rises to 52 per cent in urban areas. Although progress has been made in addressing the taboo against menstruation and providing access to pads, more needs to be done. Plush is committed towards improving the accessibility of sanitary pads and creating awareness of good hygienic practices of menstruation.

Plush has a team of strong and determined women who strive to bring comfort to every woman who bleeds. Ketan Munoth and Prince Kapoor, Founders of Plush stated "We want to make it possible for women of all walks of life to have the basic right to a safe and hygienic menstruation."

"Lack of menstrual hygiene practices and resources to follow the same has always been a prevalent issue in India and Plush as a brand is stepping up to contribute to the best of our abilities to address and help with this issue," say the Founders.

Plush along with the Central Prison Department of Chennai has taken the initiative to provide comfort and care to the inmates during their menstruation and cater to their period needs.

Representative of Prison Department said, "Menstrual hygiene problems arise due to lack of education on the subject, persistent taboos and stigma, limited access to sanitary menstrual products, and poor sanitation facilities. We are happy that brands like Plush are taking initiatives and are proactively helping to making a difference in the lives of these women."

The goal behind this initiative was to raise awareness and promote good menstrual health and hygiene practices for all incarcerated women and contribute to creating an environment in which every woman is empowered to manage her menstruation safely, hygienically, confidently, and without shame.

Plush is a new age femme care brand which started in 2019 and has since then provided rash-free comfort to 1,00,000+ women. They are present online across most marketplaces, their website and also on offline stores in Chennai and Bangalore. They offer a 100 per cent Rash free protection or money-back guarantee.

