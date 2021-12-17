PM interacts with leading private equity, venture capital players

Published: December 17, 2021 07:39 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leading private equity and venture capital players.

The discussion revolved around seeking suggestions on how to make doing business in India "more easier", attracting more capital and furthering the reform process.

This meeting illustrated how the Prime Minister is interacting personally with industry leaders to gather inputs ahead of the next budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

