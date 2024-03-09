PM Modi lays foundation for 2,880 MW Dibang hydro project in Arunachal

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project of NHPC Limited in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, at a Viksit Bharat Viksit North East Program held in Itanagar.

From the same event, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about Rs 55,600 crores in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

The development projects of today encompass sectors like rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, Power, oil and gas, among others. The function was also graced by Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik; Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu; and Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister mentioned work commencing in the Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh and the Solar Power project in Tripura today.

"Dibang dam will be India's highest dam", he said, noting the dedication of the highest bridge and the highest dam to Northeast.

To be built at a cost of more than Rs 31,875 crores, the Dibang project will be the highest dam structure in the country. It will generate electricity, help in flood moderation and lead to employment opportunities and socioeconomic development in the region.

The 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose project would come up near Munli village in Lower Dibang Valley District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The project will have a 278-metres-high dam, which would be the highest Concrete-Gravity Dam of India.

The Dam is planned to be constructed with Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) technique and it will be the highest RCC Dam of the World. The Dibang Dam aims to place a peak of more than five lakh cubic metres of concrete in one month, which will be the first in the world.

The Project will generate 11,223 million units of Hydropower every year, providing clean and green energy which will be fed into the Northern Grid. With a construction period of 108 months, the project is scheduled to be commissioned in February 2032. It has the potential of providing direct employment to 500 people during construction phase and to 300 people during operation.

The Dibang Project will provide 12 per cent free power and an additional 1% free power for Local Area Development Fund for development of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The project will enable the state and the country to progress towards the target of Net Zero.

The Project is designed as an energy storage project, with flood moderation as one of the key objectives, besides power generation. For the purpose of flood moderation, a capacity of 1282.60 Million Cubic Meters will be created by keeping the reservoir below the Full Reservoir Level in monsoon.

