PM Modi says export of musical instruments increased 3.5 times in 8 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the export of musical instruments from India has increased three and a half times in the past eight years, and further pointed out that this news which came out a few weeks ago is going to fill us with pride.

"This shows that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing all over the world. The biggest buyers of Indian musical Instruments are developed countries like USA, Germany, France, Japan and UK," said the Prime Minister, in the 95th episode of his monthly radio programme -- Mann Ki Baat.

He further added that "It was a matter of fortune for all of us that our country had such a rich heritage of music, dance and art."

On October 26, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that India's exports of musical instruments rose to more than 3.5 times in April-September 2022, as compared to the same period in 2013.

Following this the Prime Minister had tweeted, "With Indian music gaining popularity worldwide, there is a great opportunity to further grow in this sector." On the jump in exports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the growth is encouraging.

India's musical instrument exports rose to Rs 172 crore during April-September this fiscal year against Rs 49 crore in 2013-14, according to the ministry of commerce.

The Prime Minister said, "Our forms of music have not only enriched our culture but have also left an indelible mark on the music of the world. The fame of Indian music has spread to every corner of the world. Let me play to you one more audio clip."

Prime Minister Modi said, "Today, every countryman is trying to do something different for the country in one field or the other, at every level. In today's discussion itself, we saw that in an international event like G-20, one of our weaver companions understood his responsibility and came forward to fulfil it."

"Similarly, some are making efforts for the environment, others are working for water; many people are doing extraordinary work... from education, medicine and science technology to culture-traditions," he said, adding that, "This is because today every citizen of ours realises one's duties. When such a sense of duty rises within the citizens of a nation, its golden future is automatically ensured, and, in the golden future of the country itself, also lies for all of us, a golden future."

( With inputs from ANI )

