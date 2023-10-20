PM Modi ushers in a brighter future as he inaugurates Rural Skill Development Centers in Maharashtra - 25 of which will be run by The Art of Living

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20: In a historic event that promises to reshape the landscape of rural India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated 511 Pramod Mahajan Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras across Maharashtra via an online platform on the 19th of October. This innovative initiative aims to provide the youth of the state with employment opportunities while fostering the development of rural areas.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritized employment and self-reliance for the youth in rural areas, the inauguration of this concept in Maharashtra is a source of immense pride for the state. Recognizing the significance of this occasion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed his team to ensure that the programme reaches as many people as possible.

The Art of Living Social Projects will be an integral part of this remarkable initiative

A total of 25 skill development centers across the picturesque regions of Akola, Amravati, Jalna, and Nagpur have been granted to The Art of Living's Vyakti Vikas Kendra India (VVKI) and Sri Sri Rural Development Program (SSRDP). By providing free training for a variety of occupations, these centers are poised to play a pivotal role in further enhancing the state's commitment to empowering its youth.

Here's a glimpse of some of the courses that will be available at The Art of Living's

Sri Sri Kaushal Vikas Kendra centers:

Assistant Electrician: Training for individuals seeking to excel in the field of electrical work.

Account Executive: A program designed to equip students with financial management skills.

Field Technician (Other Home Appliances): Training in the repair and maintenance of various home appliances.

Mobile Phone Hardware Repair Technician: A course for individuals interested in the intricacies of mobile phone repair.

Solar Panel Installation Technician: Training for those interested in the sustainable energy sector.

Mason Tiling: Preparing individuals for the field of masonry and tiling.

The benefits of enrolling in these programs are substantial. Graduates will receive government-approved certification, making them more marketable to employers. The centers will offer placement assistance, helping graduates secure employment in their chosen fields. Additionally, these programmes will provide opportunities for entrepreneurship, equipping individuals with the skills to start their own businesses. By participating in these courses, students can improve their standard of living and receive a Skill India card, which can open doors to a brighter future.

Chief Minister Shinde expressed the paramount importance of these centers in providing employment opportunities for the youth and driving the development of rural areas. He lauded the Prime Minister for his unwavering support and commitment to the initiative. With the aim of ensuring that the programme garners national attention,

Shinde emphasized the need for impeccable coordination between skill development, industry, revenue, and rural development departments. He encouraged colleges and universities to participate actively, noting that this marks just the beginning, and the number of such centers will increase in the future. He also stressed the importance of engaging the citizens of surrounding villages, people's representatives, and various stakeholders.

Armed with a wealth of experience and the invaluable vision and guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living will contribute significantly to this noble endeavour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to preventing rural-to-urban migration for employment underscores the vital role of these skill centers. In fact many of The Art of Living's social projects are committed to the very same effort. Deep within rural India The Art of Living is harnessing the reservoir of untapped rural talent, particularly among marginalized youth and women. Through skill development and entrepreneurship initiatives, the organisation offers a life-altering blend of ethical leadership, essential life skills, and technical proficiency, charting a course toward lasting and sustainable livelihoods. 8 skill development initiatives are being developed to close the skill gap in rural India. A wide range of issues from cleanliness campaigns and sanitation improvements to the creation of model villages (Adarsh Gaon) and the promotion of good governance is also dealt with along with critical areas such as Water Conservation, Afforestation, Natural Farming, Waste Management and Gaudhan.

The Art of Living is ready to hit the ground running and realize the full potential of these skill development centers.

About The Art of Living - Social Projects

The Art of Living is a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Through its social projects, The Art of Living aims to reach remote corners of rural India and empower everybody with skills to earn sustainable livelihoods.

