PM Narendra Modi lauds DPI contribution to inclusive development during Voice of Global South Summit

New Delhi [India], August 17 : Highlighting the significant role of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that DPI's contribution to inclusive development is no less than a revolution.

Adressing the inaugural leaders' session of the Voice of Global South Summit 3.0, PM Modi said," The contribution of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to inclusive growth is no less than a revolution."

He said that the Global DPI Repository, created under our G-20 presidency, was the first-ever multilateral consensus on DPI.

"We are pleased that agreements have been reached with 12 partners from the Global South to share the 'India Stack'," PM Modi said.

Going further PM Modi said that India has created a 'Social Impact Fund' in which the country will infuse the initial contribution of USD 25 million.

PM further emphasised the urgent need for the countries of the Global South to unite. He called for collective learning from each other's experiences, sharing capabilities, and working together to achieve common goals.

Highlighting India's commitment to this cause, he mentioned India's efforts in promoting mutual trade, inclusive growth, and women-led development, while also advancing sustainable development goals (SDGs).

PM during his address, underscored the role of infrastructure, digital, and energy connectivity in strengthening cooperation, noting initiatives like Mission LiFE, which are giving importance in the upcoming areas such as renewable energy in India and partner nations.

He also highlighted the country's contributions to financial inclusion through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

PM Modi mentioned significant progress made in education, capacity building, and skilling through the Global South Excellence Centre and other initiatives. Prime Minister reaffirmed the country's commitment to global health security, mentioning government initiatives like Arogya Maitri's vision.

PM urged a unified and positive approach to ensure that the voices and aspirations of the Global South are adequately represented in global discussions.

Pointing out the significance of India's presidency of G-20, he said that in 2022, India had resolved to give a new shape to the organisation, mentioning the inclusion of the African Union.

"The Voice of Global South Summit became a platform where we openly discussed development-related problems and priorities," the PM said.

India is hosting the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit on 17 August 2024. It envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues.

