PM Narendra Modi meets Perplexity AI CEO, discusses AI's evolution and uses

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness after meeting Aravind Srinivas, the Chief Executive Officer of Perplexity AI and stated that both discussed artificial intelligence (AI), its uses and its evolution.

In a social media post on X, the prime minister added, "It was great to meet you and discuss AI, its uses and its evolution. Good to see you doing great work with @perplexity_ai. Wish you all the best for your future endeavours."

Earlier, after holding a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Perplexity CEO Srinivas, in a post on X, stated, "Had the honour to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We had a great conversation about the potential for AI adoption in India and across the world. Really inspired by Modi Ji's dedication to staying updated on the topic and his remarkable vision for the future."

San Francisco-based Perplexity is an artificial intelligence conversational AI search engine that uses large language models (LLM) to provide the response for the queries. As per the publicly available information, the company was founded in 2022 with Srinivas, Johnny Ho, Denis Yarats, and Andy Konwinski as the founders of the company.

The company, as per the information provided by Srinivas on his LinkedIn profile, is backed by major names of the world such as Jeff Bezos, Elad Gil, Nat Friedman, Tobi Lutke, Jeff Dean, Susan Wojcicki, Yann LeCun, Naval Ravikant, Paul Buchheit, Andrej Karpathy, and several others.

He adds that Perplexity AI has built the world's first generally available conversational answer engine that directly answers questions about any topic, adding that the company is on a mission to build the world's most knowledge-centric company.

India, has approved an allocation of over Rs 10,300 crore for the IndiaAI Mission, marking a significant step towards bolstering India's AI ecosystem.

The IndiaAI Mission aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters AI innovation by democratising computing access, enhancing data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects, and promoting ethical AI.

This substantial financial infusion, slated over the next five years, is poised to catalyse various components of the IndiaAI Mission, including pivotal initiatives like the IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Centre (IAIC), IndiaAI Datasets Platform, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Startup Financing, and Safe & Trusted AI.

The aim of the financial outlay is to ensure a structured implementation of the IndiaAI Mission through a public-private partnership model aimed at nurturing India's AI innovation ecosystem.

This financial outlay, under the AI Mission, will fortify the IndiaAI Startup Financing mechanism, facilitating streamlined access to funding for budding AI startups and catalysing their journey from product development to commercialisation.

The proposal also includes funding provisions for industry-led AI projects aimed at fostering social impact, propelling innovation and entrepreneurship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor