PM visited NFSU stall at DefExpo 22, Dr.J.M.Vyas, Vice Chancellor –NFSU, briefed him regarding various defence products

October 20: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar on 19th October. Remarking on the organization of the DefExpo 22 Prime Minister said that it paints a picture of New India and its capabilities whose resolve is being forged at the time of AmritKaal.

The Expo has more than 1300 exhibitors which include the India Defence Industry, some joint ventures associated with the Indian Defence industry, MSME and more than 100 startups.

At the DefExpo 22, NFSU is showcasing various defence Technologies, solutions and capabilities at the Gujarat Pavilion at Helipad Exhibition Centre (HEC). Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited the NFSU stall at the Expo. Dr. J.M.Vyas, Vice Chancellor–NFSU, briefed him regarding various defence products indigenously prepared by the faculty and the students.

Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Cyber Security is the first ISO-IEC 27001 Certified Laboratory in India located at NFSU Gandhinagar Campus. CoE in Cyber Security provides a physical and virtual environment that is used for Cyber Warfare training and cyber technology development. It provides Tools that help strengthen the stability, security and performance of Cyber infrastructures and IT systems used by the government, defence forces, CAPF and police etc.

