PMAY-U delivers over 85 lakh urban homes out of 1.18 cr sanctioned

New Delhi [India], July 29 : The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing pucca houses with essential civic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across India.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as of July 15, a total of 118.64 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U). Out of these, 114.33 lakh have been grounded for construction, and 85.04 lakh houses have been completed and delivered.

The initiative is part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), a flagship scheme launched on June 25, 2015, aimed at addressing the housing needs in urban areas.

PMAY-U is a demand-driven scheme that supplements state and union territory efforts by offering central assistance for housing projects.

The scheme operates through four key verticals- Beneficiary-led Individual House Construction/Enhancements (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR), Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), rad the press release.

Under the PMAY-U, the central government provides fixed assistance: Rs 1.0 lakh per house under ISSR, Rs 1.5 lakh per house for AHP and BLC verticals, and an interest subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh per house for beneficiaries in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) through CLSS.

The remaining costs are borne by the states/UTs, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), or the beneficiaries themselves.

The scheme's implementation is highly decentralised. States and UTs prepare project proposals based on local demand, which are then approved by the State Level Sanctioning & Monitoring Committee (SLSMC) before submission to the Central Sanctioning & Monitoring Committee (CSMC) for final approval.

Central assistance is released in three instalments- 40 per cent, 40 per cent, and 20 per cent, contingent upon the fulfilment of compliance requirements.

The timeline for project completion varies from 12 to 36 months depending on various factors, including land availability and statutory compliance.

The scheme's duration, initially set to conclude on March 31, 2022, has been extended to December 31, 2024, except for the CLSS vertical.

This extension allows for the completion of all sanctioned houses without altering the funding pattern or implementation methodology.

The progress of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) across states and union territories reflects a substantial effort toward achieving the housing goals.

In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 21,37,028 houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U. Out of these, 19,90,937 houses have been grounded for construction, and 9,73,837 houses have been completed.

The central assistance sanctioned for this state amounts to Rs 32,568.27 crore, with Rs 23,800.26 crore already released.

In Bihar, 3,14,477 houses have been sanctioned. Of these, 3,05,811 houses have been grounded, and 1,47,979 houses have been completed.

The central assistance sanctioned for Bihar stands at Rs 4,950.45 crore, with Rs 3,368.00 crore released to date.

Gujarat has seen the sanctioning of 10,05,204 houses. Currently, 9,83,778 houses have been grounded, and 9,18,185 houses have been completed.

For Gujarat, the central assistance sanctioned totals Rs 21,064.34 crore, with Rs 19,805.76 crore released so far.

In Maharashtra, 13,64,923 houses have been sanctioned, with 11,16,949 grounded and 8,55,339 completed. The sanctioned central assistance for Maharashtra is Rs 25,548.21 crore, and Rs 19,323.37 crore has been released.

Uttar Pradesh has had 17,76,823 houses sanctioned under PMAY-U. Of these, 17,33,051 houses have been grounded, and 15,47,101 houses have been completed.

The central assistance sanctioned for Uttar Pradesh amounts to Rs 27,962.68 crore, with Rs 26,065.17 crore released.

The northeastern states and union territories have also demonstrated significant progress. A total of 4,10,572 houses have been sanctioned, and 3,77,116 of these have been grounded, reflecting a committed effort towards enhancing housing infrastructure in these regions.

Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, highlighted the ongoing efforts and challenges in the implementation of PMAY-U. He emphasized that the Ministry continues to work closely with states and UTs to ensure timely completion of housing projects and adherence to the operational guidelines.

