PMLA court allows Naresh Goyal to Undergo Further Medical Tests at Private Hospital

A special court on Wednesday permitted Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to undergo medical investigation as suggested by specialist doctors at a private hospital.Earlier this month, Goyal had broken down in the court, saying he had ‘lost every hope of life’ and would prefer dying peacefully than live in his present situation. On January 9, the Prevention from Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, noting that the way prisoners are treated in J J Hospital was not sustainable to his health, had permitted Goyal to visit doctors of his choice for his medical check-up.

Judge M G Deshpande directed that the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, where Mr Goyal is lodged, shall arrange an escort party which will take him to a private hospital. Mr Goyal will foot the bill for the escort, the court said.I have already noted that the age of the accused is 74 years and how he was trembling due to whole body tremors (at the last hearing). I have also noted that the current body-health situation made him unable to stand on his own without anybody's help," the judge noted in the order.

The opinion of two private doctors "can not be disbelieved," and he cannot be asked to get the tests done at the state-run JJ Hospital in view of his application, the court said. Mr Goyal had complained that he is taken to the government hospital only at the convenience of jail officials, and there are often long queues at the hospital itself.

The ED arrested the businessman on September 1, 2023, under the PMLA. The money laundering case against him is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Mr Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now defunct airline in connection with an alleged loan fraud at the Canara Bank, a public sector lender.The airline allegedly defaulted on repayment of Rs 538.62 crore out of the credit facilities worth Rs 848.86 crore sanctioned by the bank.