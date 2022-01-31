Pocket-friendly deals: Grab big cashback and discounts on Whirlpool refrigerators at Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Enjoying healthy, fresh, and nutritious food 24/7 is no longer a luxury. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced attractive offers, including deep discounts and hefty cashback deals on the latest Whirlpool refrigerators across price ranges. Customers looking for a top-tier refrigerator with the latest cooling technology can now bring home the appliance and avail cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 on every purchase.

Also, they can choose from a wide range of feature-packed cooling appliances from Whirlpool and purchase the fridge at the lowest EMIs. Thus, shoppers can divide the fridge price into convenient monthly installments.

Additionally, buyers can do away with interest charges on the EMI amount by opting for the No Cost EMI plans by employing the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. These deals are extended along with the zero down payment facilitating the purchase of on select models, where buyers don't have to pay anything upfront.

Modern-day Whirlpool refrigerators are technological wonders offering a superior cooling experience, customizable interiors, inverter compressors, and more. The brand offers top-tier yet affordable models with exciting features like dual cooling technology, 360-degree airflow, self-diagnosis feature, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Some of the best-selling Whirlpool refrigerators available on the EMI Store include:

-Whirlpool 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Steel Onyx (IFPRO BM INV CNV 340 STEEL ONYX (3S)-N) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,600 and flat 20 per cent off

-Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator Alpha Steel (FP 263D PROTTON ROY) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,600 and flat 25 per cent off

-Whirlpool 200 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Cool Illusia (215 IMPRO PRM 3S) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,600 and flat 25 per cent off

-Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Cool Illusia (IF INV CNV 278 (3s)-N) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,600 and flat 21 per cent off

-Whirlpool 292 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Steel Onyx (IF INV CNV 305(3s)-N) with No Cost EMI from starting Rs. 1,600 and flat 22 per cent off

Benefits of purchasing Whirlpool refrigerators from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Customers can shop for refrigerators on the EMI Store and repay the cost of the products on No Cost EMI with flexible tenors extending up to 24 months. Buyers can shop from over 1,000 Indian cities, including metropolitan cities like Chennai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Additionally, customers can avail exclusive deals and offers such as cashback vouchers, hefty discounts, and a zero down payment facility on select models.

How to shop for Whirlpool refrigerators on the EMI Store

-Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number-Choose the desired Whirlpool refrigerator model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout-Enter the required information, including name and delivery address-Click on the "Generate OTP" option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase-Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions apply.

