Pocket Insurance on Bajaj Markets: Be Summer-ready with Plans Starting Rs 73 per annum

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (/NewsVoir): Starting at a price of Rs.73/year, one can take various travel-friendly pocket insurance plans on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. These can be purchased from the comfort of one's home through the Bajaj Markets' app or website.

One can choose from plans such as Trip Curtailment Cover, Travel - Domestic Cover, Adventure Cover, or Domestic Travel Insurance. Moreover, the platform offers an end-to-end digital application process, eliminating the need to visit an insurer's branch or to submit lengthy paperwork.

A few of these travel plans available on Bajaj Markets are listed below:

- Trip Curtailment Cover

1. Starting Premium: Rs. 73/year

2. What's covered: Coverage against trip cancellation, accidental injuries, hospitalisation, etc.

- Travel - Domestic Cover

1. Starting Premium: Rs. 40/day

2. What's covered:

a. Accidental medical coverage of up to Rs. 1 Lakh

b. OPD and consultation coverage of up to Rs. 10,000

c. Coverage of Rs. 5,000 against baggage delay of 6 hours or more

- Adventure Cover

1. Starting Premium: Rs. 599/year

2. What's covered:

a. Coverage of up to Rs. 2 Lakhs in case of accidental hospitalisation

b. Coverage of up to Rs. 1 Lakh in the event of permanent total disability

- Domestic Travel Cover

1. Starting Premium: Rs. 699/year

2. What's covered:

a. Emergency financial coverage of up to Rs. 1 Lakh

b. Road assistance at 700+ locations

c. Coverage of up to Rs. 3 Lakhs in case of hospitalisation, theft, or accidents

In addition to the above-mentioned Pocket Insurance travel plans, one can also look for pocket insurance plans spanning travel, lifestyle, health, and assistance categories on Bajaj Markets at nominal premiums. The coverage offered can be in the form of daily cash allowance, reimbursements, assistance, or cashless services. This can help one tackle unforeseen emergencies through the financial protection of one's Pocket Insurance plan.

Additionally, Bajaj Markets offers a hassle-free buying process. The three-step journey can help one financially secure one's summer travels against uncertainties.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group compes of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group compes of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

