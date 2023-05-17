Pocket Insurance on Bajaj Markets: Get the best mobile insurance plans

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers pocket insurance plans that cater to specific needs. With a focus on need-based coverage, these plans span different categories, offering customised solutions at affordable premiums.

As the world celebrates digital inclusion and connectivity on the occasion of World Telecommunication Day, it is essential to ensure the highest security of one's personal data and services. For those looking for unparalleled security features to keep their phone safe from theft, damage, and data breach, mobile phone protection plans are very important.

The mobile insurance plan on Bajaj Markets offers these attractive features:

- Screen damage protection

- Device replacement

- Malware and virus protection

- Data security

Here's a look at the mobile insurance plan details available on Bajaj Markets:

- CPP Fonesafe Mobile Insurance: Get subscriptions to OTT platforms, coverage against liquid damage to mobile phones, accidental damage to the handset, and more.

- Premium: Starts at Rs. 1212

- Coverage: Device replacement costs (up to 100% of the base value before applying any discounts, cashbacks, coupons, depreciation, or standard deductibles) for up to 2 claims

- CPP Fonesafe Lite Mobile Insurance: Get mobile breakdown coverage, subscriptions to OTT platforms, malware protection, and more.

- Premium: Starts at Rs. 649

- Coverage: Display-related damages for up to 2 claims

In addition to the above features, Mobile Insurance is available on Bajaj Markets at an affordable pricing, which makes it an ideal solution for those looking to protect their digital footprints. One can also reap the benefits of a 3-step application process, easy account management, affordable premiums, and 24/7 dedicated helpline services.

Additionally, one can browse through several other pocket insurance plans available on Bajaj Markets, which cater to different categories such as health, travel, assistance, and lifestyle.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

