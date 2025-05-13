"Podcast with Sudhanshu": A Powerful Media Platform Turning Real Conversations into Real Impact

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 13: BHAVISH SRP MEDIA INDIA Pvt.Ltd, an esteemed media house which is known to create engaging content and storytelling. "Podcast with Sudhanshu", a video podcast programme which makes a difference in society with its valuable content and information. The Podcast interacts with renowned professionals from their field of work which provides viewers with niche perspective into their journeys, challenges and professional tips.

Presented by 'Sudhanshu Priyadarshi', an experienced media professional and entrepreneur. Having over a decade of experience in marketing and media- 8 years of heading advertising agencies and playing a crucial role at HT Media Ltd- Sudhanshu brings unparalleled experience to the table. He is also the Director of SSBS Welfare Foundation and has played a key role in managing high-profile campaigns for V2 Retail, Hyatt

Aerocity and Unison Jewels.

The 'Podcast with Sudhanshu' is not just about conversation. Sudhanshu initiated this podcast not only for entertainment, but for a greater cause so that each youngster would have a mentor. He remembers how, during his teenage years, he used to crave advice but never had anyone to whom he can seek to. He remembered those days and now through his podcasting, he wants to become a leading voice for people who are lost in life or lost in career direction. The podcast features experts from diverse fields like healthcare, education, luxury, hospitality and events sharing their stories and providing their expertise.

Not only is the podcast a platform for meaningful conversation but also an intentional media experience for professionals to make their brand more visible and reach more people. Some of the guest who made long-lasting impressions on Sudhanshu are Dr. Shekhar Srivastav, Orthopedic Surgeon at Sant Parmanand Hospital, Delhi; Dr. Ashish Gupta, Chief of Medical Oncology at Unique Hospital Cancer Centre, Dwarka and Mr. B.N. Nigam, Chairman of Modern International School, sector 19, Dwarka.

With each new episode, Podcast with Sudhanshu continues to resonate with increasingly growing number of listeners through channels like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms, forming a solid base of professionals, students and curious minds. With intense research and well-curated handpicked storytelling, the podcast makes every conversation real and impactful. Listeners identify it as the "real, raw and refreshing ", appreciating the genuine style and common experiences shared by guests from various sectors of industry.

Adding to his achievements, Sudhanshu Priyadarshi was recently awarded with the 'Gaurav Ratna 2024-25' award, acknowledging his valuable contributions to the media sector and his mentorship to the young generation. The award further establishes his status as a thought leader and visionary in the media and communications sector.

'Podcast with Sudhanshu' is not just a platform for interviews- it is a space where real stories meet real impact. By combining substance with targeted media coverage, the podcast continues to empower specialists, inspire audiences and drive dialogue within sectors. As it grows its scope and reach, it remains committed to celebrating knowledge, fostering learning and amplifying voices that need to be heard.

