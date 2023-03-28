Poetry collection "The Lost Mint Taste" By Neelam Saxena Chandra to be released In NCPA, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (/PNN): Each & Every Person on this Planet has his or her own choices, own likings & own source of motivation. However, at times the Mint taste of that motivation gets lost in the mundane daily chores & difficulties of routine life. "The Lost Mint Taste" by best-selling author Neelam Saxena Chandra is a collection of fifty poems that keep you invigorated and full of enthusiasm. This book has unique flavours that will make the readers desire to read it.

The book is being published by Authorspress, and you will be able to read it very soon. It will be released on 21st April in Little Theatre in NCPA, Mumbai. Chief Guest for the function is Film Director Milind Ukey, and the panellists are Dr Paramita Mukherjee and Dr Sigma Satish. Reputed poets, such as Dr Aparna Pradhan, Dr Maiteyee Joshi, Juhi Gupte, Sunil Joshi, Anoop Pande, Anup Jalan, etc., will also be rendering their poems during the event that Sujata Jadhav, Head Librarian, NCPA will moderate. The book's cover page has been designed by Tavishi Saxena, a budding artist aged thirteen years.

Neelam Saxena Chandra is an Engineering graduate from VNIT and has done her Post Graduation Diploma in IM&HRD and Finance. She has completed a summer course in Finance from the London School of Economics. She has authored seven novels, nine short story collections, 37 poetry collections and 15 children's books to her credit. More than 2000 of her stories/poems/articles have been published in various international/national journals/magazines. She is a bilingual writer, writing in English and Hindi. She holds a record with the Limca Book of Records -2015 for being the Author having the highest number of publications in a year in English and Hindi. She has won a prize in a poetry contest orgzed by the American Embassy & Arushi, an award in a National poetry contest orgzed by the Poetry Council of India 2016, an award for writing for children by Children's Book Trust, awarded a prize for her fiction by Women's Web, etc. Premchand award (Twice) by Ministry of Railways, along with other awards and honors, She was listed in Forbes as one among 78 most popular authors in the country in 2014.

