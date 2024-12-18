Pokemon GO to Host India's First City Safari in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Pokemon GO, one of the leading augmented reality mobile games by Niantic, is thrilled to announce the much-awaited first live event, Pokemon GO City Safari. Mark your calendars for this extraordinary two-day adventure, taking place on Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. IST, across the City of Dreams, Mumbai.

Pokemon GO City Safari is expected to attract players from across the globe, all eager to take part in this exciting event. Whether you're a seasoned Trainer or new to the Pokemon world, this event promises a citywide exploration like never before, blending Mumbai's rich cultural essence with the magic of Pokemon GO.

Trainers will have a chance to experience the excitement across Mumbai's iconic landmarks, local favourites, while catching, researching, and discovering an array of special Pokemon throughout the city. The event will feature exclusive gameplay, unique in-game bonuses and the opportunity to develop new friendships in the thriving Pokemon GO community.

Expressing his excitement on India's first-ever Pokemon GO City Safari, Omar Tellez, Vice President for Emerging Markets at Niantic Inc., said, "At Niantic, we are committed to enhancing the Pokemon GO experience with new features and adventures. Trainers in India have been looking forward to great Pokemon GO events and we have been working towards providing them the best experience to immerse themselves in the world of Pokemon through our in-game events and local meetups. Through the Pokemon GO City Safari in Mumbai, we're excited to bring a special opportunity for the Trainers and communities in India who constitute a key share of our Pokemon GO world."

With Mudbray, the Donkey Pokemon, making its debut in Pokemon GO across City Safari events in 2025, the event promises to be action-packed. Trainers will have the opportunity to catch Mudbray alongside other rare encounters such as Alolan Meowth, Mime, Corsola, and even Shiny variants for the lucky ones.

Trainers will have the unique opportunity to explore the city alongside their Eevee, which will be wearing an explorer hat and can be caught during City Safari Special Research. This event-exclusive Pokemon can be evolved into any of Eevee's known Evolutions such as Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, or Sylveon wearing an explorer hat. With the entire city to explore, the Eevee Explorers Timed Research experience will help Trainers to set off on an exciting tour.

Tickets for Pokemon GO City Safari: Mumbai are now available for purchase at just INR 499 for a one-day ticket. Trainers can choose to attend on either March 29 or March 30, 2025. For those looking to enhance their experience, optional add-ons are available, including the Raid Lover Add-On (INR 299) for extra raid benefits, the Egg-thusiast Add-On (INR 299) for egg-hatching bonuses, and the Extra Day Add-On (INR 399) for the ultimate two-day adventure. Tickets can be purchased via the Pokemon GO app under the Events section or on the Pokemon GO City Safari website. So, hurry up as tickets are available on a first come first served basis and subject to availability. Don't miss this chance to explore Mumbai with the Pokemon GO community!

As the countdown to the Pokemon GO City Safari: Mumbai begins, even more surprises await to unfold! From additional in-game features to city-specific experiences, there's plenty to look forward to. Stay connected through Pokemon GO's official social media channels and in-app updates for the latest announcements and detailed event information as we get closer to the event.

Please be aware of your surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokemon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, opt in to receiving push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay updated.

