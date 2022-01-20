Pooja Movie Creation a leading Indian Media Firm offers WFH opportunities to thousands of unemployed youth

Due to the growing threats of COVID19, unemployment is increasing throughout the country as a result of the lockdown; millions of people have lost their jobs in the previous two years, and COVID19 is spreading rapidly across the country again in the third wave.

The employment crisis has resurfaced in front of thousands of eligible youngsters as a result of the news of the lockdown. Pooja Movie Creation, a leading media company, is emerging as a new light of hope for the youth at this strange hour of wide-spread unemployment.

A leading Indian media firm Pooja Movie Creation, which is providing a wonderful opportunity to thousands of young people around the country to earn while sitting at home, has delivered the lowest TV media to hundreds of FMCG and product manufacturing companies during the first and second waves of COVID19 and set an example while hundreds of businesses gained substantially as a result.

Pooja Sharma, CMD, Pooja Movie Creation Group, says, "We all countrymen have been dealing with numerous challenges and economic crises owing to COVID for the last two years, and due to this imposed lockdown, the world markets have been continuously dropping down. Thousands of young people in the country have lost their jobs. The government, on the other hand, is making every effort to improve the lives of its citizens and is succeeding too. Along with boosting people's courage during the first and second waves, our government set an example for the rest of the globe by launching the world's fastest vaccination campaign. Not only should the government do so much for the country, but citizens should also participate fully in the government's campaign. So that the country's overall development can be achieved."

While adding further, she says, "Our company, Pooja Movie Creation, is making a significant effort for the youth by participating in the government's "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" program. We are providing a great opportunity for the youth to work from home, and individuals in the sales or marketing fields can take advantage of it. PMC Group will give all services to the youths in this campaign, including online interviews, free online training, and work-from-home opportunities. This employment is open to males and females of all ages. Candidates can begin their work from a faraway or even distant location under the work from home concept. Candidates can apply by sending their CV to Poojamoviecreationsindia@Gmail.Com or calling 7042438293.

