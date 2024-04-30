Poonawalla Fincorp Reports Highest Ever Yearly PAT of Rs. 1027 Crore in FY24, Jumps 83% YoY

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: The Board of Directors of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC focusing on consumer and MSME finance, today announced its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.

The Company continued to register robust financial performance, demonstrating strong growth in AUM, Profitability, and superior asset quality.

Key Highlights - Q4FY24:

Assets:

* Highest Ever Quarterly Disbursement: Achieved the highest ever quarterly disbursement of Rs. 9,688 crore, up 52% YoY and 11% QoQ

* Assets Under Management (AUM): Stood at Rs. 25,003 crore, up 55% YoY and 14% QoQ

Asset Quality:

* Gross NPA at 1.16%, reduced by 28 bps YoY and 17 bps QoQ

* Net NPA at 0.59%, reduced by 19 bps YoY and 11 bps QoQ

Profitability:

* Profit After Tax (PAT): Highest ever yearly PAT of Rs. 1027 crore in FY24, jumps 83% YoY and Highest ever quarterly PAT of Rs. 332 crore, up 25% QoQ

* Return on Assets (RoA) stood at 5.73%, up 73 bps YoY and 42 bps QoQ

* Net Interest Margin (NIM) was at 11.06%, up 4 bps QoQ

* Opex to AUM ratio: At 3.99% in Q4FY24, reduced by 144 bps YoY and 1 bps QoQ

* Operating Profit (PPOP) was at Rs. 409 crore for Q4FY24, up 93% YoY and 17% QoQ

Capital Adequacy and Liquidity:

* Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 33.8%

* Liquidity buffer stood at Rs. 3,932 crore

Commenting on the results, Mr. Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, "I feel elated and proud of the last 3 years' journey, to spearhead the biggest transformation of Poonawalla Fincorp that the NBFC space has ever witnessed. Our rigor and execution excellence has ensured that we have continuously outperformed and given consistent superior performance resulting in achieving significant milestone of AUM crossing Rs. 25,000 crore and PAT crossing Rs. 1,000 crore. Our differentiated strategy and relentless execution are reflected across all business metrics and have made us a thought leader in the lending space."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor