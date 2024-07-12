Popdiaries Celebrates Rohit Saraf in Their Newly Launched It’s Popping- A Live Podcast

In a world where celebrities are busy doing promotions on higher scales and hardly giving any opportunities to their fans to actually meet them in person, do you miss the old-school Bollywood style celebrity meet-ups? Well that’s what the Popdiaries Media House jotted down and launched their new IP, called “It’s Popping with Popdiaries.”

‘It’s Popping’ is a pop-culture event where celebrity guests visit to meet their esteemed fans and a whole gang of social media intellects; in simple words you call them influencers! The event gives exclusive opportunity to these fans & influencers to meet the celebrity guests and interact with them and actually get to know each other. The main attraction of the event is the live-podcast in front of the audience where the celebrity guests may pop all their secrets and there won’t be any cuts! Some of the lucky members in the audience also get to ask questions in the QnA round.

Popdiaries Media is one of the leading Pop-culture website and digital media Entertainment Company headed by Pallavi Mukherjee that believes in the message of positive content! Popdiaries launched this IP recently where they invited Rohit Saraf as a celebrity guest. Rohit Saraf who is coined as the national crush & chocolate boy of B-town graced the event and no wonder too many fans & influencers grabbed the opportunity to meet him in person. Popdiaries celebrated Rohit Saraf in a Live Podcast- Fan Event where the superstar opened up on unheard things, shook a leg with his die-hard fans & celebrated the success of his recently released film Ishq-Vishk Rebound.

WATCH | Full Podcast of It’s Popping with Rohit Saraf- Rohit Saraf Live Podcast With Fans Talks About Life, Love, Family & Failures | Its Popping Ep. 1