Poptopia: Dinesh Karthik & Dipika Pallikal Power Up This Game-Changing Hydration Brand

New Delhi [India], October 25: Poptopia, the rising star in India's health and wellness sector, has just scored big! With the backing of cricket sensation Dinesh Karthik and squash champ Dipika Pallikal, this Bangalore-based startup is ready to disrupt the hydration market. Founded by Dhwani Keen, Deepa Keen, and Rameez Baig in May 2023, Poptopia is on a bold mission to redefine how India hydratesstarting with their innovative Tender Coconut Water Powder sachets.

Hydration On-the-Go, Anytime, Anywhere

Tired of lugging around fresh coconut water? Poptopia's Tender Coconut Water Powder sachets offer a super-convenient, natural solution: just mix with water and enjoy a refreshing, healthy drink on the move. Since launch, the product has taken off in 13 cities and hit the shelves of over 400 stores nationwide. Health-conscious, busy consumers are loving it, and with Dinesh and Dipika onboard, it's only getting bigger.

What's Next? New Flavors, Bigger Vision

Poptopia isn't stopping at coconut water. Their next move? Smoothie powders that pack a punch of flavor and nutrition! Get ready for Guava Pineapple, Mango Coconut, and the unique ABC Smoothie (Apple, Beetroot, Carrot). These smoothies are designed to fit seamlessly into your fast-paced lifestylehealthy, tasty, and quick to prepare.

With plans to launch 20 new products in the next two years, Poptopia is positioning itself as the go-to brand for natural, on-the-go hydration and nutrition. And the best part? They're doing it with a focus on sustainabilityreducing the need for single-use plastic bottles with their innovative sachet packaging.

Sustainable Hydration, Everywhere You Go

Poptopia's approach to hydration isn't just about convenienceit's also about caring for the planet. By swapping bottles for sachets, they're cutting down on plastic waste while offering a natural, portable hydration solution. The company aims to be in 1,500 stores by December 2025, bringing healthier, more sustainable products to the masses.

The Future of Hydration is Here

With Dinesh and Dipika as Key Investors, and a line of exciting new products in the pipeline, Poptopia is on a thrilling journey to revolutionize how India hydrates. Get ready to join the hydration movementbecause Poptopia is turning wellness into a whole new lifestyle.

Hydration on the Move: Dinesh Karthik & Dipika Pallikal Champion Poptopia's Portable Solution

In a conversation with Poptopia founders Dhwani Keen, Deepa Keen, and Rameez Baig, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal highlighted the brand's perfect fit for their active lifestyles. "As athletes, hydration is crucial, and Poptopia's sachets offer the convenience we need on the go," Dinesh shared. Dipika added, "It's a hassle-free solutionnatural and portable, perfect for our busy schedules." For them, it felt like a natural alignmentboth in their approach to health and in making everyday hydration simpler, with a shared vision of taking this idea to new heights.

Key Highlights:

* Poptopia's Tender Coconut Water Powder is a game-changer for on-the-go hydration.

* Backed by Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal as Investors and Brand ambassadors, the brand is expanding rapidly across India.

* New smoothie powder flavors are coming soonGuava Pineapple, Mango Coconut, and ABC.

* Poptopia is committed to sustainability with its eco-friendly sachet packaging.

* Expect 20 new products and nationwide availability in 1,500 stores by 2025!

