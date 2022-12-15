Popular Actress Soniya Bansal Begins Shooting On New Movie With Tollywood Actor Havish Koneru Directed By G. Ashok

December 15: Soniya Bansal is a famous movie star and model who has gained a reputation for being a talented actress in the Indian film industry.

Born in Agra, Soniya entered the film line after modelling for brands like Lakme and Filmfare. The intention was always to work in movies and learn the acting and emoting art and remain true to it.

Talking about her beginnings in the show business and entertainment world, Soniya Bansal said, “My goal was always to become a movie star. Even though modelling was not something on my list, I began with it and got appreciated in that field as well. I feel working with top brands opened up doors to films for me. Auditions after auditions followed and now, I am humbly proud to say that my art has finally received the recognition it deserves.”

Presently, Soniya Bansal is working on a brand new film project with Tollywood actor Havish Koneru and G. Ashok who is an acclaimed director in Telugu cinema. While Havish is also an accomplished businessman, G.Ashok directorial debut Ushodayam was a huge hit and received the Nandi Award for Best Children’s Film Director. It is written by Akula Siva who has written hits like Simhachalam, Lakshmi, Thulasi, Krishna, and Nayak.

The film’s name is Yes Boss and is currently being shot in Agra.

Talking about the project in an informal discussion, Soniya said, “I feel very blessed that I am working with such a talented and experienced team. Over the course of this film, I am learning and unlearning a lot. Overall, I feel this is an extremely enriching experience and we only hope that our efforts will translate well on screen and get loved by the audience. Fingers crossed!”

Soniya refused to share more details about Yes Boss and said that it will be kept under wraps until things are more defined and ready.

Earlier, Soniya Bansal has worked in successful movies like Dheera, Shoorveer and Dubki. She has also starred in various web series as well.

As for Yes Boss, it has been announced by A Studios and is expected to be an out-and-out mass entertainer.

With the new movie set to hit the theatres in some time, Soniya Bansal has added yet another feather to her cap. She continues to carve her own path. Her message to budding actors and newcomers in the industry is to remain relentless in their efforts but also know that life is more than just work – a healthy balance is needed.

