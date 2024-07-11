Port and Shipping Ministry plans lighthouse tourism in India

New Delhi [India], July 11 : The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, under the leadership of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, has initiated a strategy to elevate lighthouses into tourist destinations.

According to a press release, this initiative, highlighted during a stakeholders meeting in Vizhinjam, Kerala, underscores the government's commitment to transforming these iconic structures into cultural and historical landmarks.

The meeting, chaired by Sarbananda Sonowal and organized by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL), aimed to showcase the tourism potential of lighthouses as hubs of historical, cultural, and scenic significance.

Key announcements included the introduction of a new Laser Light & Sound Show at the Vizhinjam Lighthouse, designed to enhance visitor experiences and attract more tourists.

"More than 500,000 tourists visited the Lighthouses between April and June, 2024, validating the vision of transforming these iconic maritime structures into vibrant tourists hotspots as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi ji," stated Sonowal.

The meeting also emphasized enhancing tourism facilities at lighthouses nationwide, with a specific focus on accessibility for elderly and specially abled visitors, read the press release.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has prioritized the development of lighthouses as symbols of India's maritime legacy.

Earlier initiatives, including the dedication of 75 lighthouses with tourist facilities across 10 states and UTs, underscore this commitment to cultural revitalization and economic development along India's coastline.

Highlighting the strategic importance of lighthouse tourism, Sonowal remarked, "India, with its diverse geography, brings along tremendous opportunity to showcase our dynamic mix of culture, social ethos and history. Lighthouses, besides acting as marine guidance tool, are also beacon of rich historical accounts with potential to transform as centres of tourism."

He added, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the union government decided to celebrate the lighthouses as symbols of rich maritime heritage by developing & promoting them as tourist destinations."

"The ministry remains committed to revitalise the lighthouses in order to make way for economic development and celebration of cultural heritage of India's coastline. The stakeholders meet was an attempt to further action to transform the Vizhinijam Lighthouse as a major tourist destination with unique Light & Sound show", he further added.

At the forefront of this initiative is the Vizhinjam Lighthouse, where new tourism amenities have been introduced, such as a children's play area, acupressure pathways, and a musical fountain, read the press release.

Accessibility has been enhanced with the installation of a lift for persons with disabilities, selfie points with animal statues, and battery-operated cars for transportation within the premises.

Looking ahead, the Ministry's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 aims to further develop lighthouses across India, promoting tourism, heritage conservation, and economic growth.

This initiative aligns with the broader MIV 2030 strategy to repurpose lighthouses into multifunctional facilities, including maritime museums and cultural centers.

The stakeholders meeting also saw participation from the Minister of Tourism, Government of Kerala, Adv PA Mohammed Riyas, and other dignitaries, reflecting collaborative efforts to realize the full tourism potential of lighthouses in India.

