Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry approves Rs 46.47 lakh dredged sediment reuse project

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) has approved a research proposal on 'Valorization of Dredged Sediments'.

According to a statement by the ministry on Saturday, the project has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 46,47,380.

The 'Valorization of dredged sediments' is the reuse of sediments as raw material for civil engineering and other purposes. It can be a sustainable solution to reduce the strain on natural resources and eliminate waste.

The project will be implemented over a duration of three years by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay).

The primary objective of this research is to create value from dredged sediments by converting them into aggregates suitable for various construction fields. This innovative approach aims to transform dredged sediment, typically seen as waste, into a valuable resource, thus contributing to sustainable development and environmental conservation.

The proposal was thoroughly deliberated in the 45th research committee meeting chaired by the Additional Secretary (Ports, Shipping & Waterways). After detailed discussions, the research committee, recognizing the study's potential benefits, recommended the proposal for further consideration. The ministry added that the proposal has been officially approved after these recommendations.

"By converting dredged sediments into useful construction aggregates, we can address both environmental concerns and resource utilization efficiently," said Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

This research initiative highlights an important advancement in sustainable maritime practices. Through the conversion of dredged sediments into useful construction aggregates, it efficiently addresses environmental concerns and resource utilization.

The ministry stated it is dedicated to fostering research and innovation within the maritime sector. By supporting cutting-edge projects and collaborating with leading academic institutions like IIT Bombay and IIT Madras, the Ministry also aims to develop sustainable and efficient solutions for port operations and environmental conservation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor