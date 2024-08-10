Positron Energy Limited procured Rs 14.58 Crore via Anchor Investors Prior to IPO Launch

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Positron Energy Limited, one of the prominent player in the oil and Gas sector specializes in Management & Technical Advisory Services for the Oil and Gas Industry, successfully secured a capital infusion of Rs 14.58 crore through anchor book process on August 09, just ahead of the company's scheduled IPO launch. According to the exchange filing, 10 esteemed investors participated in the anchor book offering.

These notable investors include Bofa Securities Europe SA ODI, NAV Capital VCC - NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund, Minerva Ventures Fund, Shine Star Build-Cap Pvt Ltd, Finavenue Capital TrustFinavenue Growth Fund, Anubhuti Value Trust -Anubhuti Value Fund 2, Kingsman Wealth Fund PCC KIF -II, Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC- Elite Capital Fund, Matterhorn India Fund & Craft Emerging Market FundPCC-Citadel Capital Fund Positron Energy Limited has allocated a total of 5,83,200 equity shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at Rs 250. This calculated pricing highlights the strong investor confidence in the company's prospects and its position in the market.

