Positron Energy Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) of Positron Energy Limited, facilitating the company's initial public offering (IPO). Positron Energy Limited had filed the necessary documents with the exchange to initiate its SME IPO on the NSE SME Emerge Platform. The company has plan to issue up to 22,00,000 shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, in the forthcoming IPO.

About Positron Energy Limited:

Positron Energy Limited, established in 2008, specializes in end-to-end Gas distribution solutions across India. It offers Management Consultancy Services including commercial and financial advisory, technical Project Management, and O&M Services in the Gas Sector. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications, ensuring high-quality consultancy and O&M services in the Oil & Gas industry.

With a strong track record, Positron Energy Limited is a trusted partner for both Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and private companies in the Oil and Gas sector. It has successfully built a significant Natural Gas aggregation business volume, totalling about 35 MMSCM.

The company has secured contracts with the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), enhancing its capacity to source and distribute Natural Gas transparently. Positron Energy Limited also collaborates with ICOM North America LLC to introduce Dual Fuel LNG conversion systems in India, aimed at reducing emissions and promoting environmental sustainability in transportation.

Positron Energy Limited Valuations:

Positron Energy Limited has shown robust financial growth over recent years. Revenue surged from Rs 341.00 lakhs in FY 2021 to Rs 8,000.34 lakhs by November 2023. Profit margins have improved, with gross profit margins at 14.68 per cent and EBITDA margins at 8.74 per cent. Return metrics like ROE and ROCE have also been impressive, highlighting efficient capital utilization. The company's strong operating cash flows underscore its financial health and ability to sustain growth in the competitive Oil and Gas sector.

