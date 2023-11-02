Post Covid Merely 1.8 per cent of India's 2023 IT Jobs Are WFH based: KTree IT Job Market India 2023 Report

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2: KTree has released a holistic report that delves deep into the terrain of India's IT job market in 2023. Pivoted on extensive research and keen analysis, the report unveils vibrant opportunities, crucial trends, and strategic insights pertinent to stakeholders in the industry.

The study meticulously categorizes Indian cities into different tiers based on their significance and contribution to the IT job landscape. Leading the forefront are Tier 1 cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai, commanding an impressive 84% of the country's overall IT job offerings. The report vividly illustrates geographical distribution, where Bengaluru triumphs with a 25% share of IT jobs, followed by Delhi NCR and Hyderabad.

Tier 2 cities, including Kolkata and Ahmedabad, are emerging as formidable players, contributing 10% of the total IT job offerings, representing a vibrant hub for IT professionals. Tier 3 cities like Coimbatore and Indore are also carving a niche, marking steady progression and opportunities in the IT realm.

A notable highlight of the report is the exploration of remote and hybrid work opportunities. A modest 1.8% of total jobs were found to be entirely remote, with Delhi NCR leading the fray, while approximately 4.77% offered a hybrid working model, spearheaded by Pune.

The report further ventures into an array of job roles dominating the IT job landscape. Fields such as development, including roles like PHP Developers, and areas like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), are observed to have a substantial representation in the market.

The comprehensive report heralds a nuanced understanding of the current trends, opportunities, and evolving patterns in India's IT job market. Rooted in data-driven insights, the report emerges as a crucial instrument for stakeholders, assisting in informed decision-making and strategic planning in navigating India's IT employment landscape.

