Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Appointed As Specialized Agency By The Airports Authority Of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912) one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has been appointed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as the specialized agency responsible for the power supply system of the new Integrated Passenger Terminal Building at Maharana Pratap Airport, Udaipur. This appointment is part of a broader contract awarded to Nyati Engineers & Consultants Private Limited, the main contractor for the airport's modernization project.

Under the terms of the contract, PIGL will be responsible for designing, implementing, and commissioning the entire power supply system for the state-of-the-art terminal. This encompasses power distribution, installation of electrical substations, energy management systems, and ensuring full compliance with safety and regulatory standards.

The expanded terminal will cover 5,92,187 square feet, increasing capacity from 680 to 2,050 passengers, with enhanced facilities such as 4 aerobridges, 42 check-in counters, and 10 security lanes. PIGL, as the specialized agency, will ensure the terminal has a reliable and efficient power supply system, critical to supporting its advanced infrastructure and seamless operations.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in PIGL's growing portfolio of airport electrical infrastructure projects. With a proven track record in the power sector and advanced technical expertise, PIGL is well-equipped to address the complex requirements of the airport modernization initiative.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "We are honoured to be appointed by the Airports Authority of India as the specialized agency for the power supply system at Maharana Pratap Airport's new Integrated Passenger Terminal Building. This prestigious assignment underscores our deep-rooted expertise and the confidence placed in us to execute complex, large-scale projects within the aviation sector.

This opportunity is not just a significant win but also a pivotal moment in our growth journey. It allows us to showcase our advanced capabilities in delivering power solutions that are critical to the efficient operation of modern infrastructure. The exposure to a project of this scale will further refine our technical prowess, open doors to similar high-value opportunities, and strengthen our credentials in the airport modernization space.

As we undertake this responsibility, our focus remains on setting new benchmarks in safety, reliability, and energy management. This project aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives of expanding into more specialized, high-impact sectors, and we are confident it will greatly enhance our portfolio and propel PIGL to new heights of success."

